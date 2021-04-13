DevonWay and Sologic Partner to Offer Flexible, Cross-Industry Incident Management and Root Cause Analysis Software

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DevonWay, a global provider of Quality and Environmental Health and Safety (EHSQ) software to high reliability organizations, today announced its partnership with Sologic, a leading provider of evidence-based root cause analysis (RCA) training and software. The partnership provides their mutual customers with a world-class solution for managing incidents and conducting thorough root-cause investigations in the workplace.

"Sologic's Causelink software is a natural complement to our solutions," said Chris Moustakas, DevonWay's President and CEO. "The flexibility built into both our architectures means we can apply systematic, cost effective methods for incident reduction to a wide variety of use cases."

The integration allows customers to seamlessly manage incident reporting and workflow in DevonWay solutions while performing thorough investigations using root cause analysis in Causelink. Unlike many other root cause analysis methodologies, Sologic uses a conditional logic-based method that is universally applicable to a variety of issues.

"Partnering with DevonWay makes good sense for us," said Brian Hughes, Vice President at Sologic. "DevonWay helps gather data from multiple sources and turns it into actionable information. And when that information signals the need to investigate something further, Causelink offers a comprehensive set of tools to help investigators quickly identify what went wrong and how to fix it."

About DevonWay

DevonWay software for Asset, Work, Quality, and Safety Management enables high-reliability and complex organizations to operate more efficiently and safely. Available in the cloud or on premise, DevonWay products collect, manage workflows for, analyze, and report on operational data while ensuring compliance to regulations and standards. Combining out-of-the-box production readiness with no-code configurability, DevonWay products meet customers' unique requirements with enterprise-grade security and scalability. For more information, please visit www.devonway.com.

About Sologic

The Sologic Root Cause Analysis (RCA) method is used by leading organizations around the globe. Sologic's experienced team provides training, e-learning, software and investigations to help companies solve their most challenging problems, big and small. Supporting productivity, collaboration and culture, Causelink software helps solve the toughest problems and gives leaders the power to continuously improve their organization. To learn more, please visit www.sologic.com.

