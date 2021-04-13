DMI provides infrastructure behind COVID-19 contact center, partners with Atento and NTT Data to aide Maryland residents

BETHESDA, Md., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI, a global digital transformation company, played a vital role in building the infrastructure for state of Maryland COVID-19 vaccination support center, which allows citizens to preregister for the state's mass vaccination sites, schedule their vaccine appointments, modify their existing appointment and communicate with a support center agent with any COVID-19 related questions. DMI partnered with two industry leaders for executing communication with residents—Atento, one of the world's top five providers of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing, and NTT Data, a global digital business and IT service provider.

In a matter of days, we were able to develop an overall plan and solution for the infrastructure.

The new COVID-19 vaccination support center utilizes digital solutions and human resources to meet citizens' needs and preferences. Users of the new service are first triaged for vaccination eligibility and then given options to self-schedule; request a phone call back; request an text back; or send questions via an auto bot or live representative.

"Our priority was establishing a statewide support center and hotline that would be easy to use and efficient in handling massive volume of calls and inquiries," said DMI President, Managed Mobility Services, DJ Oreb. "In a matter of days, we were able to develop an overall plan and solution for the infrastructure and bring in Atento and NTT as reputable partners to assist with implementation."

The logistical challenges presented through the high transmission of the pandemic and social distancing norms meant that public administrations needed to find workable solutions to protect all people, especially the most vulnerable, while trying to work as quickly as possible to avoid slowing down the roll-out efforts.

"The hybrid of digital and human offerings allows residents to get their questions answered in a more efficient manner while opening up phone lines and live agents for those needing more assistance," said Oreb. "With our partners, we're also conducting multiple outbound campaigns to prioritize delivering educational information and equitable access to schedule their vaccine appointments."

The supportcenter solution enables government institutions to easily manage the increased incoming call volume associated with the current pandemic environment. It also conducts proactive outreach to provide equitable vaccine distribution and set appointment schedules to all residents in the state.

1.4 million residents served

Since March, the vaccination support center has served 1.4 million Maryland residents. The support center solution has the capabilities to handle more than 70,000 calls per day.

"The success of the contact center solution was a team effort across all partners," says Wesley O'Brien, Atento's Commercial Vice President. "The program's success was made possible by an extraordinary team attitude from all partners."

DMI also developed robust dashboards that allow the state of Maryland to monitor real-time analytics such as number of calls answered, average hold time and number of outbound calls.

The call center is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information about Maryland's COVID-19 resources and vaccination scheduling, visit covidlink.maryland.gov or call 1-855-MDGOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

About DMI

DMI is a global technology solutions company that specializes in digital strategy, design, transformation and support. Utilizing expertise from six unique DMI Groups, in the areas of AI & Analytics, Commerce, Experience, Managed Services, Transformation, and Government, DMI delivers intelligent digital transformation solutions that meet organizations where they are. Born digital, DMI has been delivering mission-critical, enterprise grade solutions since 2002 for more than a hundred Fortune 1,000 enterprises and all fifteen U.S. Federal Departments. DMI has grown to 2,500+ employees globally and has been continually recognized by top industry analysts as market leader as well as a Top Place to Work by the Washington Post. www.DMInc.com

About Atento

Atento is one of the five largest global providers for client relationship management and business process outsourcing services nearshoring for companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries with a workforce of 150,000 employees. Atento has over 400 clients for which it provides a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Its clients are leading multinational companies in the technology, digital, telecommunications, finance, health, consumer and public administration sectors, amongst others. Atento trades under ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange. In 2019 Atento was recognized by Great Place to Work® as one of the 25 World's Best Multinational Workplaces and as one of the Best Places to Work in Latin America. For more information www.atento.com

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA– a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization, and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe.

Media contact: Lara Plathe, 515-453-2042, lplathe@strategicamerica.com



View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dmi-provides-infrastructure-behind-covid-19-contact-center-partners-with-atento-and-ntt-data-to-aide-maryland-residents-301267952.html

SOURCE DMI