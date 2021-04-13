FDS Amplicare Selects Amendola Communications as Agency of Record

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola Communications, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare, health tech and life sciences public relations and marketing firm, announced today that FDS Amplicare has selected the firm as its public agency of record. Amendola is implementing a comprehensive media and communications program that will showcase the success of FDS Amplicare's collaborative work with clients and bring greater awareness of its pharmacy software solutions, which include business intelligence, medication synchronization, claims reconciliation and medical billing.

"We are strong advocates for community pharmacists, who have so many stories to share, explains David Roth, chief growth officer, FDS Amplicare. "It has been a challenge to break through the COVID news cycle, but Amendola's broad experience and deep relationships with pharmacy and healthcare media and digital influencers is what got our attention and they have delivered since day one. They generated immediate visibility with creative storytelling in our top tier media targets and we look forward to ongoing awareness and market momentum."

FDS Amplicare has more than 30 years of experience in delivering pharmacy software solutions ranging from claims reconciliation and medical billing to business intelligence, patient communications, and Medicare plan selection. By combining proven technologies and pharmacy clinical and financial expertise, these solutions help pharmacies and their patients save time and money while delivering quality patient care.



Welcoming FDS Amplicare's industry-leading pharmacy software solutions to the agency roster, Jodi Amendola, CEO of Amendola said, "We value FDS' commitment to advancing financial and operational efficiencies of community-based pharmacies. It aligns perfectly with our results-oriented approach and passion for improving the healthcare system. It has been a pleasure to leverage their unique data, client successes and vision to the fast-changing market."

FDS Amplicare strengthens the health of pharmacies and their patients. Through the delivery of innovative software products and services, we enable the evolution of the clinically focused New Era Pharmacy, empowering our clients to provide comprehensive pharmacy and clinical care services for their communities. To learn more about FDS Amplicare, visit www.fdsrx.com or www.Amplicare.com.

