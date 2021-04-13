Medical oxygen gas supplier delivers critical service fighting COVID-19 with the help of MiX Telematics

BIRMINGHAM, England and BOCA RATON, Fla., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics ((JSE: MIX, NYSE:MIXT), a leading SaaS global provider of connected fleet and mobile asset management solutions, is proud to support continued efforts in the fight against COVID-19 by assisting customers who supply oxygen to frontline medical teams with world-class connected vehicle solutions.

"MiX Telematics has enabled our schedulers to closely monitor the supply vehicles through its fleet management technology by informing customers about arrival times and thereby optimising vehicle rotations, whilst simultaneously working to protect driver safety," says Holger Peschke, Senior Manager Cylinder Logistics Region Europe East (REE) for Linde.

With the increased need for timely oxygen supply to hospitals, Linde already expanded shift capacity during the first wave of the epidemic. The company also developed on-site storage capacity and employed additional drivers as the demand for oxygen supplies tripled following the increase in new COVID cases.

The delivery of data-driven and actionable insights through MiX's solution has strengthened the partnership between the two companies even more, as Linde has been able to adapt supply actions much faster through the insights received.

"MiX Telematics is committed to moving the world forward every day by delivering key critical

services to its customers. We continue to work energetically and in partnership with Linde and other customers to assist the global effort in combatting this virus in the most safe and efficient way," says Richard Adams, Sales Director for MiX Telematics Europe.

