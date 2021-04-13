Quartesian Signs Global Medical Technology Company to Multi-Year Clinical Data Management Services Agreement

PRINCETON, N.J., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quartesian, a multinational Clinical Research Organization (CRO) serving the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries, today announced a multi-year agreement with a leading portfolio medical technology company. Under the agreement Quartesian is providing Electronic Data Capture (EDC) programming using Medidata Rave EDC, full data management, and SAS statistical services in support of several franchises.

Quartesian specializes in high quality clinical data at affordable rates. To update the client's processes and systems with modern EDC technology, they required a partner who had both expertise and broad experience with Medidata's electronic data capture platform. Quartesian collaborated with the company's senior experts to make the transition from multiple legacy processes and standardize their clinical data architecture to speed analysis and improve data quality.

"Quartesian was able to bridge the gap between our previous processes and a digital environment and their data management team helped develop our global EDC library standards. As an industry leader in providing clean data faster, Quartesian was the ideal choice", said the company spokesperson.

"As an industry leader, this customer searched for a domain expert to help them with this task and Quartesian was the right match. We specialize in EDC and have worked with Medidata clinical data technology solutions for over eight years", said Steve Boccardo, Sr. VP Business Development and Commercial Strategy for Quartesian. "Our flexible global footprint provides them with the expertise, innovation, and efficiency they specified to maintain their success."

Sponsors and CROs alike value Quartesian solutions to help them Take Back Control of their data and their clinical trials.

Quartesian leverages industry-leading technologies paired with deep clinical trial expertise to help clients bring their treatments to market faster and more efficiently.

About Quartesian:

Quartesian is the "Clinical Data Company", providing insightful data to organizations performing clinical studies. Deep technical expertise pairs with industry experience to deliver clinical data services — quickly, efficiently, and at a competitive cost — no matter the size of your business or the phase of your study. At Quartesian, our specialized services teams deliver quality, innovation, and efficiency for over 250 customers across the world with consistent excellence. Learn more at www.quartesian.com.

