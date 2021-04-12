Tennessee to Deploy Forensic Logic's COPLINK X Law Enforcement Information Sharing Platform Statewide

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The State of Tennessee has contracted with Forensic Logic, LLC to deploy the company's COPLINK X information sharing platform to all members of local and state-level law enforcement and District Attorneys General throughout the state. This initiative is sponsored by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security and coordinated in partnership with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Tennessee Fusion Center, the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police, the Tennessee Sheriffs' Association, and the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference.

"The State of Tennessee continues to pursue innovative, data-driven approaches to police reform and public safety. Forensic Logic's COPLINK X was selected by the State of Tennessee as the system to tie together the state's law enforcement data systems and deliver that information to our law enforcement community," said Commissioner Jeff Long of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security. "This allows officers and prosecutors easy access to the information they need to make the right decisions in the field or the office. It also provides an avenue to reduce crime and maintain trust between law enforcement and our communities," added Commissioner Long.

All local agency dispatch and records management systems along with numerous state systems will be integrated into the COPLINK X platform, allowing instant search access and analysis by the state's approximately 25,000 local, county, and state law enforcement personnel. The deployment will further expand and strengthen the COPLINK X information network spanning thousands of law enforcement agencies nationwide.

The contract marks a major milestone for Forensic Logic, which in 2017 acquired the COPLINK network from IBM before undertaking a sweeping modernization of the platform. Central to the effort was the expansion of its breakthrough law enforcement search engine technology, which has been hailed by its users as critical to reducing violent crime while also minimizing negative interactions between police and local communities.

"We are delighted to support the State of Tennessee in its historic effort to ensure its law enforcement personnel have the information they need to make decisions that are data-driven, precise, and fair," said Forensic Logic CEO Brad Davis. "We believe that what Tennessee is undertaking will set a model and precedent for many others to follow."

About Forensic Logic

Forensic Logic is a San Francisco Bay Area technology company that is the premier provider of secure cloud services to U.S. law enforcement and public safety. The company deploys a national-scale search engine and information network developed in partnership between the technology community and local, state and federal law enforcement. It provides unparalleled access to critical data through a range of intuitive search and analysis tools.

