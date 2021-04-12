Balance Point Capital Announces Investment in PatientPoint

WESTPORT, Conn., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital ("Balance Point") is pleased to announce its investment in support of the combination of PatientPoint and Outcome Health. Together, the newly formed entity will be called PatientPoint Health Technologies ("PatientPoint" or the "Company"). The transaction was led by existing PatientPoint and Outcome Health sponsors, L Catterton and Littlejohn & Co.

PatientPoint Health Technologies is a platform company offering tech-enabled patient engagement solutions that create more effective doctor-patient interactions across the patient care journey. The combined company will help meet the needs of nearly 150,000 unique healthcare providers and impact roughly 750 million patient visits each year.

"This timely, strategic transaction both underscores our commitment to growth, and to offering our high-value, tech-enabled patient engagement solutions to as many providers as possible to help them meet the demands of a rapidly evolving healthcare industry," said PatientPoint Founder and CEO Mike Collette. "By leveraging the best talent and technology from both PatientPoint and Outcome Health, we will be well positioned to expand our suite of innovative patient engagement solutions to deliver improved patient outcomes and a more personalized, relevant patient experience as well as enhanced scale and efficiency for our healthcare sponsors."

Seth Alvord, Managing Partner at Balance Point said, "Balance Point is proud to partner with PatientPoint, L Catterton and Littlejohn & Co in creating a capital solution that best serves the needs of the Company and various stakeholders." Adam Sauerteig, Senior Vice President at Balance Point added, "Legacy PatientPoint and Outcome Health had unique strengths and network characteristics; the union of the two companies creates a naturally symbiotic platform armed with ample ability to grow."

About Balance Point Capital

Balance Point Capital is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $1.5 billion in assets under management as of March 2021, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. We take a long-term, partnership approach to investing and are committed to building lasting relationships with our partners, management teams and intermediaries.

Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC (referred to herein as Balance Point Capital) is a registered investment advisor. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

