Award‐winning Transit Agency Selects Sospes for Safety

BOULDER, Colo., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District, commonly known as MetroLINK, selected Sospes through a competitive bid process to provide their safety management software. The selection was finalized in January 2021 and the implementation was completed in late February 2021.

"MetroLINK's partnership with Sospes will bring our organization to the next level in the digital world by providing real time, accurate information that allows us to enhance our culture of safety and ensure federal compliance," said Jennifer Hirsch, Manager of Administration. "The Sospes platform is extremely user friendly, and the customer service and tech support has been outstanding."

"MetroLINK has a long history of excellence in operations and community service, and when it came to selecting a software partner to continue their excellent track record of safe operations and ensure compliance with new federal regulations, they undertook a thorough evaluation of vendors," said Thomas Carson, president of Sospes. "Needless to say, we are enormously proud to have been selected to partner with MetroLINK and look forward to helping them achieve their goals of engagement and excellence in safety."

The importance of EHS software is growing as more safety professionals, and their organizations, depend on everyday identification and analysis of behaviors and events to create a more engaged and safer employee culture. When digital tracking occurs as part of daily safety processes, organizations benefit from faster, more streamlined processes, reduced incident rates and costs, and faster corrective action follow up. Sospes is a leading provider of software that connects safety and operating activities for both safer and more productive organizations.

Sospes' award‐winning EH&S management software makes organizations better by engaging employees with easy incident reporting, accountable actions management and powerful data analytics, all with a single integrated mobile application.

The product is easy to learn, simple to use and can be implemented in far less time than typical enterprise systems. The application is hosted in Microsoft's Azure Cloud, which allows the company to deliver a secure, robust user experience nearly anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit https://sospes.com/

Throughout the Illinois Quad Cities, the Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District, commonly known as MetroLINK, is moving Quad Citians from one destination to another. The organization provides Metro bus service, ADA paratransit and Special Transportation Services, Microtransit, and seasonal passenger ferryboat service with the Channel Cat Water Taxi. Communities served include Moline, Rock Island, East Moline, Silvis, Milan, Carbon Cliff, Hampton, and Colona.

MetroLINK was honored by the American Public Transit Association (APTA) as the Outstanding Public Transit System of the Year for all agencies in North America carrying between 1‐4 million passengersannually. Called the "best of the best" in the industry, APTA presents the award to just three transit systems annually who have served as outstanding role models of excellence, leadership, and innovation over a three‐year period. For more information, please visit MetroQC.com

