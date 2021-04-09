Pivotree Partners With Global Office Distributor to Maximize Reliability of Critical Applications

By providing ongoing managed services, Pivotree will support the leading furniture supplier's product information management (PIM) application.

TORONTO, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV:PVT) ("Pivotree" or the "Company"), a leading provider of Frictionless Commerce solutions, today announced it has entered an Application Support engagement with an industry-leading global provider of office products and services. Through the engagement, Pivotree will provide Application Support for the company's PIM software platform, a critical driver of the company's e-commerce initiatives.

"Many e-commerce companies have an array of products, combinations, and permutations that leads to a vast amount of product information, managed through PIM as a single source of truth. In these cases, ensuring the application operates at its best is crucial to their success across all channels, but especially e-commerce," said Derek Corrick, GM of MDM at Pivotree. "We're proud that Pivotree is once again acting as an application support partner, helping a globally recognized online retailer manage platform enhancements so their team can focus on enabling the business in other key areas."

For companies seeking to scale their e-commerce capabilities, having complete application reliability and support is critical. It enables them to reallocate IT resources to projects designed to grow their e-commerce revenue and improve the overall customer experience, which is critical in today's competitive environment.

The growing adoption of PIM highlights the increased demand for product content and frictionless commerce experiences. A recent report conducted by Environics Research and published by Pivotree shows that consumers want to avoid delay, frustration, and extra effort when completing a commercial transaction. Instead, they prioritize rich product selection, fast delivery, and great customer service. Therefore, companies must shorten the distance, time, and hassle between these customers and the products they want — and do so with strategic investments that deliver the greatest possible return for the business.

"The reality is, personalized buying experiences often begin way before the consumer interface — they begin where the products are designed and created. That's why we help organizations apply frictionless thinking throughout their entire value chain," said Corrick. "Pivotree continues to accelerate a world of frictionless commerce by identifying and removing friction points to help companies and its stakeholders operate more smoothly, eliminate waste, reduce costs and their carbon footprint, improve performance, and create competitive advantage."

Details about Pivotree Application Support Managed Services can be found at www.pivotree.com/services/application-support. To learn more about Pivotree's strategy for frictionless thinking, click here.

About Pivotree

Pivotree is a leading global commerce and MDM services provider. It is an end-to-end vendor supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support. It operates as a single expert resource to help companies adapt relentlessly in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Leading and innovative clients rely on Pivotree's deep expertise to choose enterprise-proven solutions and design, build, and connect critical systems to run smoothly at defining moments in a commerce business. Pivotree serves as a trusted partner to over 170 market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many companies in the Fortune 1000. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.pivotree.com .

