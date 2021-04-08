New York State Approves Affiliation Between Maimonides Medical Center and New York Community Hospital

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the New York State Public Health and Health Planning Council (PHHPC) approved a Certificate of Need (CON) application which allows the affiliation between Maimonides Medical Center and New York Community Hospital (NYCH) to continue to move forward. Maimonides and NYCH expect to satisfy the sole contingency the Council put forward for approval and to formally conclude the transaction this summer, at which time NYCH will become a subsidiary of Maimonides.

This approval marks an important milestone following the signing in December 2020 of an affiliation agreement between the two organizations. The affiliation draws on the historic strength of both hospitals, facilitating further collaboration among clinicians and more convenient patient access to a broader array of medical and surgical specialty services at NYCH.

Through their existing clinical collaboration agreement, Maimonides and NYCH have already demonstrated ways in which the relationship benefits patients. Maimonides physicians from over ten specialties have begun to provide services at NYCH. The two organizations are also in the process of jointly developing an infusion suite at NYCH to serve cancer patients. The clinical affiliation has enabled Maimonides to work with NYCH to further enhance medical services and programs it provides to its patients, including cancer care, cardiovascular care, surgical services, and advanced imaging.

About Maimonides Medical Center

Maimonides Medical Center is a 711-bed non-profit tertiary care provider in Brooklyn, New York. It operates the largest hospital in Brooklyn as well as the borough's only full-service Cancer Center. Maimonides physicians are nationally known for clinical excellence, innovation and groundbreaking research. An independent teaching and research institution, Maimonides is a major clinical training site for the SUNY Downstate College of Medicine. Founded in 1911, the Medical Center continues to grow and adapt to the needs of Brooklyn's patients and families. Maimonides is an affiliate of Northwell Health. For additional information on the nationally recognized clinical services at Maimonides Medical Center, please visit www.maimo.org.

About New York Community Hospital

New York Community Hospital is a 134-bed non-profit acute care hospital located in the Midwood and Madison Park section of Brooklyn. Known for its outstanding physicians, use of advanced technology, and ongoing support of the health of local residents, New York Community has been an asset to southern Brooklyn since 1929.

