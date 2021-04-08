Momentum Accelerates as BC and Infoway Formalize Provincial Prescription Management (e-Prescribing) Discussions

TORONTO, ON and VICTORIA, BC, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - The British Columbia Ministry of Health (the BC Ministry of Health) and Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) are pleased to announce that they have entered into an agreement to work together to explore a solution that could allow Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) and Pharmacy Management Systems the option of supporting Provincial Prescription Management (e-Prescribing) in the province by connecting to PharmaNet through PrescribeIT®.

Under this Agreement, the BC Ministry of Health and Infoway will work to identify a possible solution that meets BC Ministry of Health conformance requirements and aligns with the provincial enterprise architecture, health sector standards, legislation and information management requirements. This model would provide BC prescribers and pharmacists with an alternative option to direct integration with the PharmaNet system for electronic prescribing.

"We are extremely pleased to be working with BC on this initiative," said Michael Green, President and CEO of Infoway. "We now have agreements in place with all 13 provinces and territories and we will continue to work closely with our provincial and territorial government partners to advance our shared priorities."

About Canada Health Infoway

Infoway helps to improve the health of Canadians by working with partners to accelerate the development, adoption and effective use of digital health across Canada. Through our investments, we help deliver better quality and access to care and more efficient delivery of health services for patients and clinicians. Infoway is an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government. Visit www.infoway-inforoute.ca .

About PrescribeIT®

Canada Health Infoway is working with Health Canada, the provinces and territories, and industry stakeholders to develop, operate and maintain the national e-prescribing service known as PrescribeIT®. PrescribeIT® will serve all Canadians, pharmacies and prescribers and provide safer and more effective medication management by enabling prescribers to transmit a prescription electronically between a prescriber's electronic medical record (EMR) and the pharmacy management system (PMS) of a patient's pharmacy of choice. PrescribeIT® will protect Canadians' personal health information from being sold or used for commercial activities. Visit www.PrescribeIT.ca .

Media Inquiries:

Karen Schmidt

Director, Corporate/Internal Communications

Canada Health Infoway

416.886.4967

Email Us

Follow @Infoway

Inquiries about PrescribeIT®:

Tania Ensor

Senior Director, Marketing, Stakeholder Relations and Reputation Management, PrescribeIT®

Canada Health Infoway

416.707.6285

Email Us

Follow @PrescribeIT_CA

SOURCE Canada Health Infoway

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/08/c8505.html