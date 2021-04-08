Steve Nash Joins BioSteel as Newest Ambassador Partner

BioSteel adds the Brooklyn Nets Coach to its roster of top-tier athletes and ambassadors

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - BioSteel today announced a multi-year deal with Brooklyn Nets coach and two-time MVP Steve Nash. The partnership with BioSteel makes Nash the latest addition to the brand's impressive athlete and ambassador line-up including Luka Doncic and Patrick Mahomes.

The endorsement deal with BioSteel came about naturally for Nash, who is currently leading the first place Brooklyn Nets team. Nash said the partnership evolved authentically, as he has been a fan of the brand for many years, consuming BioSteel's zero sugar sports drink in an eco-friendly tetra pak on-and-off the court. BioSteel is also the Official Sports Drink of The Brooklyn Nets.

"I only endorse products that I am passionate about," Nash said. "I'm excited to be working with BioSteel because I have been hydrating with its zero-sugar sports drink on a daily basis for years. The partnership is a great opportunity for me to educate my team, and today's youth about the importance of clean, healthy hydration."

"Steve Nash was brilliant on the court and it is no surprise he has evolved into an extraordinary Head Coach," said Michael Cammalleri, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of BioSteel. "Steve has been hydrating with BioSteel's zero-sugar sports drink for years, and we're thrilled to officially add him to #TeamBioSteel, to amplify our story and advance our growth."

Nash joins a growing list of top tier athletes and ambassadors who were consumers of the brand prior to being formally endorsed by BioSteel. As a member of Team BioSteel, Nash will extend the brand's footprint by reaching new health-conscious consumers and aspiring athletes.

BioSteel continues to expand in the U.S. market at a rapid pace, securing the country's top grocery, mass, gas and convenience retailers, with direct to store distribution partners across the country to support this growth.

BioSteel's environmentally-friendly sports drink with zero sugar can be also purchased at BioSteel.com.

About BioSteel

BioSteel is a North American operated sports hydration company that was built on the mandate of providing the safest, healthiest, and most effective line of nutritional products available. BioSteel's line includes a range of nutritional products including sports drinks, proteins, and everyday essentials. BioSteel products are currently readily available across North America, and globally with select retail partners or direct to consumers online, through www.biosteel.com.

