Maryland Yacht Club awards Oasis Marinas management contract

ANNAPOLIS, Md., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maryland Yacht Club is situated at the entrance of Rock Creek, giving boaters a great view of the Patapsco River and easy access to the Upper Chesapeake Bay including Baltimore, Rock Hall, and more. The marina itself has a long line of history dating back to 1908 and is known to be the second oldest Yacht Club in the United States. While staying at the marina, boaters have a number of top tier amenities including a fuel dock, a swimming pool, grilling stations with picnic tables, and an onsite restaurant and bar. Additionally, the marina is located in a well-protected, deep water cove, making the slips an ideal location if severe weather would occur.

Maryland Yacht Club has evolved greatly over the years and is home to many programs and events. One program, the Junior Sailing program, runs over the course of the summer and includes lessons for children to learn the basics of sailing in a safe, fun, and relaxed environment. The property has also become a popular wedding venue, as well as home to The Queen of the Chesapeake Pageant. The property itself offers eight acres of waterfront views, a clubhouse that can accommodate up to 140 guests, and a waterfront gazebo.

Oasis Marinas will oversee the day-to-day operations, boat services, facilities and grounds maintenance, marketing, and more at Maryland Yacht Club. Oasis Marinas was founded by a group of boaters with executive expertise in hospitality and technology who are dedicated to creating a high-quality experience. The Oasis Marinas portfolio is closing on nearly 40 amazing properties, 6,500 wet & dry slips under management, and hundreds of RV pads, spanning from the Northeast, the Chesapeake Bay and Potomac, down to the coast of Florida. Maryland Yacht Club will be the company's 18th property in the state of Maryland.

"Maryland Yacht Club is an exciting property for Oasis Marinas," says Dan Cowens, CEO and Founder, Oasis Marinas. "Not only is it a prime location in the Upper Chesapeake Bay, but serves as an amazing destination for events and programs. Oasis Marinas is thrilled to be a part of the Maryland Yacht Club community, bringing our services to the visitors and members."

For more information regarding Maryland Yacht Club, please contact info@oasismarinas.com.

###

About Oasis Marinas

Oasis Marinas was founded in 2014 and is a privately held marina management company based out of Annapolis, MD. The company provides marina management services to marina owners that support all aspects of the marina, including boat slips, provisions, fuel docks and the associated contracts with the vendors running the maintenance services, restaurants, and other business services such as marina redevelopment and construction. Oasis' mission is to incorporate a consistent, fun, welcoming, and well-maintained environment in every Oasis-managed marina. Learn more about us at http://www.oasismarinas.com.

Media Contact

Izabella Dickson, Oasis Marinas, +1 813-789-6677, info@oasismarinas.com

SOURCE Oasis Marinas