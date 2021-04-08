Waltzing Matilda to launch new airline, Connect Airlines, to serve Toronto Billy Bishop City Airport

BEDFORD, Mass., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waltzing Matilda Aviation (WMA) will be launching Connect Airlines, a new airline starting operations in October 2021, connecting Toronto Billy Bishop City Airport with airports in the Northeast and Midwest United States.

Using the Canadian built Q400 turboprop aircraft, Connect Airlines will offer a premium service for day-tripping business travelers direct into Toronto's downtown island Billy Bishop airport. Subject to regulatory approvals, the airline will provide a valuable alternative to business travelers as they start to fly between the United States and Canada again.

John Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of WMA, comments: "We are passionate about how aviation brings people, cultures and business together. Especially in these challenging times, we are committed to delivering the world's most rewarding premium travel experience with safety, service, convenience and reliability."

WMA chose IBS Software, a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, as its strategic launch partner. IBS Software's SaaS model fully supports the needs of the start-up airline minimizing fixed costs.

Thomas continues: "The last year has shown that airlines need to be lean, agile and digital-first. Not only is this important as the industry recovers but passengers are demanding it. Travelers want a seamless digital experience which is why we partnered with IBS Software. We can manage the airline on a single integrated platform, meaning we can spend more time focusing on our customers, rather than IT headaches."

Connect Airlines will be the launch airline for IBS Software's "Airline-in-a-box" set of solutions, enabling them to manage the airline on a single integrated platform, with a simultaneous and seamless implementation and integrated sources of data. The solution includes:

iFly Res, a next generation, customer-centric passenger service solution; the first NDC natively compliant solution in the market, with advanced ancillary management capabilities,

iFlight Lite, an integrated end-to-end fleet and crew operations platform to enable the airline to run efficiently from the beginning,

iFlight MRO, a maintenance and engineering software solution that provides the foundation to implement best-in-class business process to control overall maintenance costs.

IBS Software will also build and host Connect's website and mobile app, using the latest technology to support personalization and serve the needs of the connected business traveler

Jitendra Sindhwani, IBS Software, ‎President & Head, Aviation Business at IBS Software, comments: "Connect Airlines is bucking an industry-wide trend. This bold statement is testament to the growing confidence in the aviation industry recovery. Our integrated set of solutions will support Connect Airline's commercial and operational business. This includes reservations, fleet and crew operations, maintenance, and their website and mobile application. We are able to provide all the technology to enable the airline to start flying. We are thrilled to welcome Connect Airlines to the IBS Software family and look forward to our long-term partnership with Waltzing Matilda Aviation."

About Waltzing Matilda

WMA is a Boston based FAA Part 135 jet charter operator (Certificate number 6WZA614N) that has started the process to add FAA Part 121 scheduled and non-scheduled services to its Air Operators Certificate. WMA began private (Part 91) operations in June 2008 and has operated thousands of hours of safe and reliable flying with a focus on delivering superior customer service. WMA owns and operates both its own aircraft as well as managed aircraft. WMA brings together a group of aviation professionals, many of whom have been involved in jet charter operations in the Boston area for over 20 years. WMA is passionate about flying and dedicated to providing a high quality of service. WMA was co-founded by John Thomas. John has been actively involved in the aviation industry for the past 35 years, both as a senior operating executive as Group Executive at Virgin Australia Airlines and as a strategic advisor to the global aviation industry. He advised major airlines around the world as well as OEMs, Business & General Aviation, FBOs, airports, and ANSPs. In addition to actively managing WMA, John sits on the Board of Skyservice, the largest Corporate aviation service provider in Canada, as well as the Board of Icelandair Group, and continues to provide advisory services to the broader aviation industry including as Senior Advisor to Spike Aerospace Inc., ATM Consultants Group, and CAPA Centre for Aviation.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise and hospitality industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air-cargo management. IBS Software also runs a real time B2B and B2C distribution platform providing hotel room inventory, rates and availability to a global network of hospitality companies and channels. For the tour and cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. IBS Software is a Blackstone portfolio company and operates from 15 offices across the world. Further information can be found at https://www.ibsplc.com/

