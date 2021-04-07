GreenPages Technology Solutions Partners With FirstLight

ALBANY, N.Y., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight, a leading provider of fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud, and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast, announced today that GreenPages Technology Solutions has joined FirstLight's Channel Partners program to help clients modernize and streamline their telecommunications approaches.

GreenPages is a systems integrator that helps companies migrate to and operate in hybrid cloud environments through its portfolio of cloud, security, and managed IT services. One of its first projects with FirstLight was a successful colocation and Cloud Connect Backup with Veeam solution for one of its manufacturing clients.

"GreenPages is an award-winning company with an impeccable record for providing sound solutions and guidance to their customers," said Matt Jancovic, Chief Revenue Officer for FirstLight. "We are honored to have them as a Channel Partner, and look forward to continuing to serve their customers with our growing portfolio of products and solutions."

GreenPages has won numerous industry accolades, including CRN's Solution Provider 500 Company of the Year and Tech Elite 250 award, VMware's Solution Provider of the Year, and Channel Future's MSP 501 award for managed services excellence.

"FirstLight has grown exponentially over the past few years, and with FirstLight's network expansion and growing product offering, we're excited to help more customers leverage the benefits of advanced telecommunications solutions," said Kurt Karshick, Director of Carrier Services for GreenPages. "Both organizations are committed to helping clients modernize their internet, data, and voice systems to deliver the agility that digital-era business requires. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship."

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic connecting more than 9,000 locations in service with more than 30,000 locations serviceable by our more than 24,000-route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. FirstLight's clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments.

GreenPages is a leading hybrid cloud services provider and systems integrator dedicated to helping organizations make digital business transformation a reality. With expertise across cloud enablement and operations; security, risk, and compliance; and managed IT services, GreenPages helps clients modernize their infrastructure, uncover and reinvest trapped value, and achieve their business goals through the adoption of new technologies and innovative approaches. www.greenpages.com

