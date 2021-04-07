Transmira announces partnership with Kognition to develop digital transformation solutions for intelligent architecture and smart cities

RALEIGH, N.C., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transmira, Inc., the Raleigh-based start-up pioneering experiential reality (XR) technology, today announces that it has entered into a partnership with Kognition, the Philadelphia-based business building enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) technology for commercial property, to develop digital transformation solutions for augmented smart cities and intelligent architecture.

Transmira and Kognition will collaborate as part of a consortium of XR companies to develop and implement state-of-the-art technology and vanguard best practices to create the next generation of smart cities and intelligent architecture, including stadiums and arenas, office buildings, retail centers, university campuses, hotels, airports and more.

Massive global changes have affected the way people work, play, shop and socialize, creating the need for innovative new ideas and disruptive business practices. Cities of the future will be defined by transforming buildings and venues into intelligent architecture that is smart, responsive, interactive and sustainable.

The consortium of XR companies will leverage both new and existing technologies, bringing together augmented reality, virtual reality digital twins, integrated Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and devices, blockchain technology, 5G, edge-computing and hybrid cloud, AI and machine learning.

End-to-end solutions for large-scale buildings, sports stadiums and entertainment venues are available immediately with expanded features and worldwide offerings that will be available from Summer 2021.

Speaking on today's announcement, Transmira founder and CEO Robert Rice, said:

"We are very excited to announce today's partnership with Kognition as part of our growing XR consortium of companies. With our Omniscape technology and XR platform, we bring location to life using AR and VR technology, AI-driven holograms, data visualization, interactive content, as well as unique monetization capabilities. This creates new revenue streams, engages consumers and completely changes the way we interact with each other, as well as with our work, play and social spaces. This is a tremendously important initiative that is set to change the face of cities all around the world, with game-changing potential for a variety of industries and use cases, as we build our planet in a more intelligent and sustainable manner."

Also commenting, Matias Klein, co-founder and CEO of Kognition, said:

"The exciting part of integrating Kognition's AI with Transmira's XR technology is the opportunity for truly end-to-end digital transformation of a venue, as well as how users interact with and engage with the space. This holistic approach is the future of smart spaces and truly amplifies the power of our smart building AI, resulting in enhanced customer experiences, streamlined operations, cost-effective security controls and most importantly, safer spaces for people."

About Transmira Inc.

Transmira, Inc. is a Raleigh, North Carolina-based start-up developing Omniscape™ an XR platform for smart cities and monetized experiential marketing, connecting businesses, brands, and consumers together.

About Kognition

Kognition is the developer of a game-changing, cyber-physical enterprise AI that automates security, compliance, and other high-value business operations in a single platform. With Kognition, your commercial properties can see, think, and act autonomously to improve operations, increase security, lower costs and more.

