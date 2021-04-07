iClick Interactive Helps International Brands Access the Power of Private Domain Traffic in China with New SaaS-based Standard Solution, iSmartGo

HONG KONG, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ICLK), an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China, is proud to launch its new Enterprise Solutions flagship standard product "iSmartGo", a SaaS-based cross-border smart retail solution that enables international brands to access the enormous purchasing power in China through efficiently building and operating their own private domain traffic marketplaces in WeChat ecosystem.

iSmartGo expands iClick's standard product offerings and potential client base to brands which have not yet established a presence in China. The ongoing rollout of standard products is a reflection of the company's determination to further ramp up its Enterprise Solutions business and gain more mid-tier clients in 2021.

iSmartGo helps international clients address the challenges of cross-border e-commerce when they first step into the China market. This new standard SaaS product reduces the cost of consumer acquisition and increases consumer retention through five key functions:

iSmartGo's powerful SaaS-based WeChat mini-program development platform offers diverse and ready-to-use store templates to fit clients' business needs. The platform also provides various smart tools for marketing activities to increase consumer conversion and purchase rate.

iSmartGo integrates with reliable logistics companies to provide one-stop cross-border logistic services, creating an end-to-end e-commerce supply chain including overseas shipping, customs declaration and real-time delivery status tracking.

iSmartGo features an all-in-one payment solution that supports cross-border payments in several regions.

Leveraging iClick's advanced marketing technology, iSmartGo powers comprehensive advertising promotions to drive quality traffic and conversions covering all ad marketplaces in the Tencent ecosystem as well as open ad marketplaces.

iSmartGo's cross-channel private domain traffic data analytics, generates intelligent insights into clients' sales performance and consumer behavior, helping clients make smart business decisions.

"One of iClick's missions is to develop standard products that help large and medium-size local and international brands to achieve success in the China market," said Jian "T.J." Tang, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of iClick. "Our latest SaaS-based enterprise solution, iSmartGo, leverages the WeChat mini-program platform to help international brands who are new to the market to break through pain points and supercharge sales growth. We will continue to focus on developing and upgrading our technologies and solutions as our SaaS-based offerings accelerate the growth of our Enterprise Solutions business."

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfils various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick was established in 2009 and is currently operating in ten locations worldwide including Asia and Europe.

