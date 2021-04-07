The Washington Center Announces School of Record Partnership with Elon University

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Center for Internships and Academic Seminars (TWC) and Elon University announce a five-year School of Record partnership that will go into effect with the fall 2021 semester.

The School of Record partnership enables students from colleges and universities that are not affiliated with TWC to receive an Elon University transcript for up to 15 academic credit hours when they complete TWC's Academic Internship Program (AIP). Currently, only students enrolled in one of the 400 institutions affiliated with TWC could receive academic credit. This agreement means that more students will have the opportunity to access a high-impact living, learning and working experience through the AIP, and receive Elon academic credit hours, which they can transfer to their home institution.

"Elon has thoroughly vetted and approved our curriculum. We are thrilled to offer a greater population of college students access to AIP through this agreement, and to have those students' achievements recognized by Elon University with an academic transcript," said TWC Chief Academic Officer Dr. Kelly Eaton.

TWC and Elon University have been partners since 1988, with 539 TWC alumni from Elon University to date. Elon President Emeritus Leo M. Lambert, serves on the TWC board of trustees.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to expand Elon's long and mutually beneficial partnership with The Washington Center," said Elon University President Connie Ledoux Book. "As the School of Record, we want to encourage students from all colleges and universities to take advantage of TWC's unique learning experiences in our nation's capital."

Students will be eligible to gain academic credit through this agreement starting in the Fall 2021 semester. To learn how institutions can partner with TWC, visit explore.twc.edu/sor-Elon or email institutionalpartnerships@twc.edu .



About Elon University

Elon University is a top-100 national university with a reputation as the premier student-centered environment for experiential learning. With an emphasis on strong personal relationships between students and their faculty and staff mentors, Elon is the leader in the annual U.S. News & World Report feature on academic programs that are "focused on student success."

About TWC

The Washington Center is the largest and most established student internship program in Washington, D.C. Since our founding, we've helped more than 60,000 young people translate their college majors into career paths.

