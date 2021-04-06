Belmont Instrument LLC, d.b.a. Belmont Medical Technologies Awarded up to $133M in U.S. Military Contract

BILLERICA, Mass., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Belmont Instrument, LLC, d.b.a. Belmont Medical Technologies ("Belmont"), a leading provider of fluid resuscitation and patient temperature management solutions, was awarded an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Contract with a potential maximum dollar value of up to $133,570,787 from the US Defense Logistics Agency on December 16, 2020 for a hospital and portable rapid blood infuser product line, military kits, and associated consumables and accessories.

Belmont is honored to continue to serve the needs of our military community.

The five-year contract extends throughout the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Brian Ellacott, Chief Executive Officer, Belmont, stated "Belmont is honored to continue to serve the needs of our military community. This has been a key area of focus for Belmont since the company's inception in the 1980s. We are very pleased to be the recipient of this Defense Logistics Agency IDIQ contract."

About Belmont Instrument, LLC, d.b.a. Belmont Medical Technologies

Belmont Medical Technologies is a leading provider of fluid resuscitation and patient temperature management solutions for use worldwide in medical facilities, military combat fields, and EMS settings.

Belmont's premier product is The Belmont® Rapid Infuser RI-2, which utilizes electromagnetic induction heating to provide precise control of fluid temperature and flow rate during fluid resuscitation. Belmont's technology is credited with saving thousands of lives globally by rapidly infusing warm blood and fluid into patients experiencing massive blood loss, with exceptional air removal keeping the patient safe from air embolism.

Additionally, Belmont offers the close-to-patient, battery-operated buddy lite™ for military and pre-hospital blood and fluid warming. Weighing in at less than 1.6 lb., the remarkably compact buddy lite™ was originally designed based on the needs of deployed armed forces and has been used globally in war zones to help combat Trauma's Lethal Triad of hypothermia, acidosis, and coagulopathy during patient transport. The system comes with customized military medical bags to store the device, battery, disposables, AC/DC power supply, and optional vehicle charger.

Belmont's portfolio extends to include non-invasive body temperature management solutions. Belmont's advanced targeted temperature solutions include the Allon® system with ThermoWrap® patient garment, and the CritiCool® system with CureWrap™ patient garment. These non-invasive solutions are designed to enable healthcare providers to exercise precise control and management of patient body temperature.

Belmont is a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity ("Audax"). Since its founding in 1999, Audax has been focused on building leading middle market companies. Audax has invested $7 billion in over 135 platform and more than 925 add-on companies. Through its disciplined Buy & Build approach, Audax seeks to help platform companies execute add-on acquisitions that fuel revenue growth, optimize operations, and significantly increase equity value.

For more information about Belmont and its products, please visit www.belmontmedtech.com

and its products, please visit For more information about Audax Private Equity, please visit www.audaxprivateequity.com

Contact Information



Brian Ellacott, CEO

Belmont Instrument, LLC

d.b.a. Belmont Medical Technologies

780 Boston Road

Billerica, MA, 01821

Phone: 978-663-0212

www.belmontmedtech.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/belmont-instrument-llc-dba-belmont-medical-technologies-awarded-up-to-133m-in-us-military-contract-301263297.html

SOURCE Belmont Instrument, LLC