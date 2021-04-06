Wealthbox Announces Integration with Schwab Advisor Center®

PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthbox, a leading CRM software product designed for financial advisors, announced integration with Schwab Advisor Center.

The new integration between Wealthbox and Schwab allows advisors using Wealthbox to seamlessly log into Schwab Advisor Center with single sign-on from their Wealthbox accounts. Wealthbox CRM users can now conveniently view client profiles, account details, and investment positions from Schwab Advisor Center directly within Wealthbox.

"As the fastest-growing CRM company in the wealth-tech industry, Wealthbox is delighted to be integrating with Schwab Advisor Center to introduce our advanced technology to our mutual clients," said John Rourke, CEO of Starburst Labs, Inc., the maker of Wealthbox. "This integration widens the market for Wealthbox and helps more advisors streamline their operations and become more efficient."

Combining powerful CRM features with a modern product design, Wealthbox has been "consumerized" for ease of use, resulting in high adoption among advisor teams. Wealthbox has also elegantly fused email within its CRM product, providing amazing productivity gains for advisors.

"The Wealthbox integration is a welcome addition to our platform offer and another great example of the types of integration capabilities we have prioritized for advisors," said Kartik Srinivasan, Senior Managing Director and head of third-party integrations for Schwab Advisor Services. "The convenient account-view feature is the type of functionality that advisors continually tell us they need to effectively and efficiently serve their clients."

Launched in 2014, Wealthbox is a web-and-mobile CRM application designed for financial advisors. Wealthbox is owned and operated by Starburst Labs, Inc., with offices in Providence and New York City. To learn more, go to www.Wealthbox.com.

