Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits and Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal Join Forces to Build a Bigger Table

MIAMI and DALLAS, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer's)—the world's preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced that it has signed a national alignment agreement with Lobos 1707, an independent premium spirits brand that leads the way for diverse brand ownership in spirits. Inspired by a centuries-old distillation process, Lobos 1707 offers four unique products including Extra Añejo, Reposado and Joven tequilas as well as a Mezcal Artesanal. Launched in November 2020, Lobos 1707 is named after the Spanish word for "wolf," representing unity, inclusivity and community. Wolves move as a pack and value both the strength of the group and of the individual, which is the backbone of the brand. Lobos 1707 is led by Founder and Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio and Chief Executive Officer Dia Simms, with early backing by sports and cultural icon, LeBron James.

This relationship represents the future of spirits, bringing together a diverse group of industry leaders to the table to make a difference in the larger cultural landscape by developing programming and opportunities for others. This strategic alignment will also help Lobos 1707 accelerate growth in the expanding tequila and mezcal category by leveraging Southern Glazer's national scale, brand building expertise and industry-leading Proof™ e-commerce platform.

"In addition to having a great liquid, the Lobos 1707 vision to 'build a bigger table' aligns with our values around promoting and celebrating diversity," comments Jennifer Chaplin Tolkin, Vice President, Supplier Management, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. "The Lobos 1707 team recognizes our Multicultural Center of Excellence as a commercial point of differentiation and how we are focused on enhancing diversity and inclusion, not just within our organization but through the suppliers we represent. We look forward to working together not only to introduce the Lobos 1707 portfolio of premium tequila and mezcal products to more consumers; but also, to find new and innovative ways to uplift the diverse communities where we do business."

Southern Glazer's commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion is reflected across various internal workplace, commercial and community programs. For example, the Company invests in recruiting and developing diverse talent from its partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund that gives the Company access to student interns from the organization's member schools; to its C.H.E.E.R.S. to Diversity business resource groups that provide employee networking and professional development opportunities. The Company also hosts an annual Women in Leadership program conducted through Columbia University and the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America, designed to advance female leaders. From a commercial perspective, Southern Glazer's Multicultural Center of Excellence has expanded its efforts to identify and support Black- and minority-owned wine and spirits suppliers in the Company's portfolio, and its Corporate Procurement team launched a new vendor diversity program with the National Minority Supplier Development Council. The Company also extends its commitment to diversity through its philanthropic and community outreach programs, including a financial grant to the Equal Justice Initiative, as well as funding a program through leading social impact education innovator EVERFI to offer diversity-themed online education courses for high school students in Florida and Texas. Lobos 1707 plans to work in lockstep with Southern Glazer's to identify ways to further amplify these types of meaningful initiatives.

"The Southern Glazer's alignment is so important to us because of their commitment to diversity and inclusion," explains Diego Osorio. "Lobos 1707 is about unity, and we want to stand for those who don't have the resources to share their voice. We hope to inspire change, create unity, celebrate individuality and embrace the importance of the pack. Southern Glazer's has strong family values and a commitment to match our own, and we are looking forward to working with them to make the spirits industry more inclusive. Everyone has a seat at our table, and if not, we will build a bigger table together."

"For Lobos 1707, the commitment to building a bigger table where all are welcome applies to everything we do – from the leadership of our company to who we do business with and every phase in between," said LeBron James. "We want to work with people and companies that share those same values and make diversity and inclusion a priority, particularly in this industry."

Each marque in the Lobos 1707 portfolio reflects the traditional Mexican distillation and aging process and is finished in Pedro Ximénez (PX) wine barrels from Spain. The Lobos 1707 unique barrel aging process represents a modern approach to a practice that began 400 years ago. The proprietary formula and world-class product creations are led by Master Distillers from Mexico and Spain.

About Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is the world's pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. Southern Glazer's urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.

About Lobos 1707

Lobos 1707 is an independent spirits producer that blends heritage and innovation. Inspired by his ancestor of the same name, Founder and Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio launched Lobos 1707 in 2020 with CEO and brand-builder Dia Simms and legendary athlete and cultural icon LeBron James. James and Maverick Carter are part of Main Street Advisors' (MSA) investment group, which co-led the investment in Lobos 1707 with Mezorio Spirits. Anthony Davis and Draymond Green are also investors through MSA along with Klutch Sports Group CEO and Founder, Rich Paul. Torch Capital rounds out the investment team. The portfolio includes Lobos 1707 Tequila, Extra Añejo, Lobos 1707 Tequila, Reposado, Lobos 1707 Tequila, Joven and Lobos 1707 Mezcal Artesanal, all premium products infused with history, culture and family legacy. Harvested, distilled and bottled in the Los Altos de Jalisco region of Mexico, Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal feature unique and elevated flavor profiles influenced by both old and new world techniques. Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal are cultivated from 100% blue weber agave and then finished in Pedro Ximénez (PX) wine barrels, using the solera method before bottling. Product design includes the Osorio Family Coat of Arms and the Agave Wind Rose Compass to represent the union of Spanish and Mexican cultures. A portion of proceeds will be donated to wolf sanctuaries in Mexico and the United States. Everyone has a seat at the table to stir, sip, savor and sin with Lobos 1707.

