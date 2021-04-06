Sports Car Championship Canada Names Michelin Official Tire

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Sports Car Championship Canada series has named Michelin its official tire. The news comes as Michelin expands its motorsports presence in North America.

The partnership announcement emphasizes the importance of the Canadian market to Michelin and allows the brand to have a meaningful part of the growing motorsports events in Canada.

"Becoming the official tire of Sports Car Championship racing in Canada demonstrates Michelin's growing North American motorsports presence," said Tony Ménard, director of Motorsport, Michelin North America. "With IMSA, the Porsche Carrera Cup and now the Sports Car Championship, we're seeing more drivers and racing series taking into account the importance of tire performance."

The 2021 Sports Car Championship Canada series will race GT4 and TCR sports cars in Ontario and Quebec, with the ambition to expand to other tracks in Canada.

"Canada has a strong motorsports heritage and is an important market for Michelin," said Sylvaine Cuniberti, director of Marketing in Canada. "We're pleased to add a such a significant series to our motorsports engagements in Canada."

The 2021 Sports Car Championship Canada series begins May 21 at Victoria Day SpeedFest at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. To learn more about the series visit https://felmotorsports.com.

