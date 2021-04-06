Applied Spectral Imaging and KromaTiD Announce Strategic Commercial Partnership

CARLSBAD, Calif. and LONGMONT, Colo., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Spectral Imaging (ASI) and KromaTiD, Inc. announced today that they have entered into a strategic commercial partnership, granting ASI worldwide rights to market KromaTiD's proprietary Pinpoint FISH™ (PPF) probes and assay services. PPF is used by researchers around the world to directly analyze unique and small genomic targets in tissues, microarrays, and dissociated cells.

KromaTiD currently provides commercial dGH™ and PPF products and services to industry, institutional and academic researchers assessing the integrity of engineered cells, as well as researchers visualizing novel genomic structural variants in oncology and undiagnosed genetic diseases.

"ASI's imaging and analysis platform GenASIs will provide automation, advanced algorithms and image analysis capabilities to realize the full potential of the PPF technology" said Limor Shiposh, Chief Executive Officer of ASI. "ASI is excited to partner with KromaTiD and complete the existing offering with unique set of high-quality probes", Mrs. Shiposh added.

The combined availability of the ASI and KromaTiD technology platforms will benefit clinical laboratories, companies and research institutions, enhancing their capabilities to perform comprehensive genomic structural measurements and improve diagnostic accuracy.

According to KromaTiD's Chief Commercial Officer, Dr. David Sebesta, "With this partnership, ASI's customers will have new tools at their disposal to distinguish and differentiate genomic structural features that could be drivers of diseases. KromaTiD will provide probes for common oncology and rare disease targets, as well as work with any researcher or clinical lab using ASI's powerful imaging platform to develop the highest resolution FISH assays available in the industry."

About ASI

Applied Spectral Imaging (ASI) is a global leader in biomedical imaging with a comprehensive product portfolio for brightfield, fluorescence and spectral samples. The Company's advanced technology provides Pathology, Cytogenetics and Research laboratories with end-to-end solutions from slide scanning and imaging, to quantitative analysis, reporting and LIS connectivity. The GenASIs platform is FDA cleared for BandView Karyotyping, FISHView, SpotScan for CEP XY, UroVysion, ALK and HER2/neu FISH, and HiPath for IHC Family: HER2, ER, PR and Ki67.

Founded in 1993, ASI develops, markets, services and supports its products in more than 50 countries. The Company has offices in the US and Asia and reaches worldwide coverage through a network of distribution partners. For more information, visit www.spectral-imaging.com or e-mail Sales@spectral-imaging.com.

About KromaTiD, Inc.

KromaTiD is transforming the fields of genome engineering, undiagnosed diseases and oncology through the discovery and characterization of structural genetic changes. KromaTiD offers a powerful suite of products and services for studying genomic rearrangements, custom assay development services and preclinical research support in the Company's GLP laboratory operations. KromaTiD's proprietary Pinpoint FISH™ and directional genomic hybridization platforms (dGHTM) have applications throughout genomics, providing direct, definitive data on structural variations that no other technologies can provide. Today, KromaTiD's products and services are helping leading gene editing companies advance therapies to market. For more information, visit www.kromatid.com or e-mail us at 306794@email4pr.com.

