Spanish Broadcasting System And Katz Radio Group Announce Multi-Year Partnership

MIAMI, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS) (OTCQX:SBSAA), the leading minority certified, Hispanic multimedia and entertainment company in the U.S., announced today that Katz Radio Group, the nation's largest media sales organization, will now serve as SBS's national sales representative under a multi-year agreement.

Under the new partnership, Katz divisions — Christal Radio and Katz Radio — will manage SBS' national spot business along with the creation of dynamic multicultural audio marketing campaigns across SBS's major markets: New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco and Puerto Rico.

Understanding the diversity and influence of the US Hispanic consumer, the new SBS-Katz partnership further amplifies their mutual commitment to increasing multicultural offerings for today's brands as, more than ever before, advertisers are aware of the need to invest in targeting diverse audiences with cultural and inclusive messaging. Katz will also continue to lead audio advocacy efforts with advertisers and agencies to ensure diversity, equity and inclusion in media planning and buying.

"As the largest minority-owned and certified Hispanic multimedia company, we have been committed to culturally engaging, entertaining and uplifting Hispanics across the nation since our inception nearly four decades ago," said Albert Rodriguez, COO, Spanish Broadcasting System. "Our partnership with Katz is a testament of our commitment and we couldn't be more excited to work with them on developing innovative solutions for brands that are looking to engage with Hispanics through our unparalleled offerings."

"Katz is exceptional at educating marketers on how best to reach multicultural consumers through audio campaigns," said Elisa Torres, EVP, AIRE Radio Networks and SBS National. "We're very excited to bring our diverse and broad audio footprint together in order to provide advertisers unique opportunities that engage our multicultural consumers in a meaningful way."

"The new partnership with SBS further amplifies Katz's commitment to providing Hispanic marketing solutions to our advertisers with unparalleled scale. We are thrilled to partner with Latino powerhouse SBS during this exciting time for multicultural marketing," said Christine Travaglini, President of Katz Radio Group.

About Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.:

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. owns and operates radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco and Puerto Rico, airing the Spanish Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Latin Rhythmic format genres. SBS is also the home of the #1 radio station in the country regardless of language, WSKQ-FM 97.9. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform which creates, distributes and markets leading Spanish-language radio programming to over 300 affiliated stations reaching 95% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also owns MegaTV, a television operation with over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. SBS also produces live concerts and events and owns multiple bilingual websites, including LaMusica, a mobile app providing content related to Latin music, entertainment, news and culture. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com.

About Katz Media Group:

Katz Media Group is the leading media sales organization that provides advertisers with the power of local impact on a national scale. Katz seamlessly activates influential connections with over 200 million weekly consumers across the country through its two companies — Katz Radio Group and Katz Television Group — collectively representing more than 3,300 radio stations, 800 television stations, and their digital platforms. As a trusted sales partner, Katz is dedicated to using the latest technology, data, and strategic insights to create custom campaigns that target advertisers' needs and deliver results in every market across the country. Katz is based in New York City, with a total of 14 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit us online at www.katzmedia.com.

