Alfa Laval becomes partner in unique Power-to-X consortium to produce renewable clean fuels

LUND, Sweden, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - becomes a partner in the Swedish company Liquid Wind, which develops electro-fuel facilities to produce renewable clean fuels. Alfa Laval will be part of the Liquid Wind board and contribute with its heat transfer expertise to improve the process efficiency and the overall heat and energy integration of the facilities. The closing date was March 15, 2021.

Liquid Wind is a Power-to-Fuel company which develops and finances commercial-scale eMethanol facilities. Each facility captures and concentrates biogenic carbon dioxide emissions from industry and combines it with hydrogen, made from renewable electricity and water, to produce green methanol. Alfa Laval has acquired a small stake in the company and will join the consortium together with; Carbon Clean, Siemens Energy and Haldor Topsoe. Based on its expertise in energy efficiency and optimization, Alfa Laval will be part of the board and contribute to the design of eMethanol facilities where heat exchangers will be installed as key components in the main system, as well as in the process steps of green hydrogen, carbon capture and methanol synthetization.

According to the World Energy Council, the global demand for carbon-neutral synthetic fuels, the so called P2X market where "x" can stand for methanol, hydrogen, methane, etc, is estimated to reach up to 20,000 TWh by 2050, which is equivalent to 50 percent of current fossil fuel consumption.

"This is an important partnership as we together with other major players will be part of the growing Power-to-X market, and thereby drive the development of technical solutions that will have an impact on future fuel options," says Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, President of the Energy Division. "With collaborations like this we expand the technical borders and contribute to create a more sustainable society."

"We are very happy to strengthen the Liquid Wind consortium with a world class Swedish industrial player with unparalleled experience. Their valuable knowledge will increase efficiency and deliver additional shared value," says Claes Fredriksson, CEO and Founder of Liquid Wind.

Did you know that… green methanol is a commercially ready, liquid fuel predicted to play a key role in achieving carbon neutral shipping - and the first methanol-fuelled vessel was delivered already in 2016?

About Liquid Wind

Liquid Wind is a Power-to-Fuel Development Company committed to reducing carbon emissions. The company develops, finances, builds and manages replicable facilities for the production of eMethanol, to accelerate the transition to carbon neutral shipping and transportation. The facilities will produce renewable liquid fuel, so Liquid Wind can offer their customers the opportunity to quickly reach their sustainability goals.

www.liquidwind.se

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress - always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

www.alfalaval.com

