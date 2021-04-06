Essity acquires distribution rights to Sorbact in Australia and New Zealand

STOCKHOLM, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading global hygiene and health company Essity is acquiring the distribution rights to the wound care technology Sorbact® in Australia and New Zealand from the Australian company Bayport Brands. In 2020, sales of Sorbact® in the region amounted to AUD 1.7m (approximately SEK 11m).

"This acquisition underlines our ambition to accelerate growth in advanced wound care, where we showed good organic sales growth during the second half of 2020. It is also a good fit for our strategy to establish a stronger presence in Australia and New Zealand, where we - in addition to our successful Medical Solutions operations - are also in the final phase of the acquisition of Asaleo Care," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.

Sorbact® is a clinically established innovation for advanced wound care, which is manufactured and marketed by Abigo Medical. Essity acquired 75% of Abigo Medical in February 2020.

Sorbact® is used in wound care products to prevent and treat infections. It does this using a natural mode of action that binds bacteria and fungi. Sorbact® does not contain antiseptics or other toxic substances, which is positive for both the patient and the environment.

