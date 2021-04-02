Millennium Corporation and Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

ARLINGTON, Va., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Corporation wins a five-year program management, systems engineering, cybersecurity, technical support, system implementation, training and integration, test and evaluation, and life cycle logistics support services contract with Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic.

The Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic (NIWC Atlantic) has selected Millennium Corporation as the awardee of the NIWC Atlantic's Sensitive Compartmented Information Communications (SCI COMMS) Mobility Pack (MP) task. Under this task order, Millennium corporation will support MARCORSYSCOM PM IS hardware and software solutions, logistics and fielding for the NIWC Atlantic Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Integrated Product Team (IPT).

"Our areas of expertise align perfectly to support NIWC Atlantic and MARCORSYSCOM PM IS engineering efforts," said Chris Rush, Vice President of Operations, Millennium Corporation.

About Millennium Corporation

Millennium Corporation is a "Results Driven, People Focused" Service Disabled, Veteran Owned Small Business providing Cyber Security Solutions, System Engineering Services, IT Consulting, and Program and Project Management Services to government agencies and commercial clients. Millennium is headquartered at 1400 Crystal Drive #400 Arlington VA 22202.

