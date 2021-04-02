Evergreen Podcasts Partners with IndustryPods, a B2B Podcast Network

CLEVELAND, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Podcasts is pleased to announce its partnership with IndustryPods, a California-based B2B podcast production company. This new partnership will allow Evergreen to showcase all of the IndustryPods podcast shows on its network. Initial shows listed on Evergreen include LA Blockchain Summit, USA CBD Expo and Blockchain & Booze.

IndustryPods works with the premier virtual and live conferences around the globe and records the keynote speakers, industry experts and insider information at these conferences in a podcast format. The company works with B2B conferences to record, edit, host, distribute and market various podcasts.

"Our mission is to deliver educational, informative and inspiring new business content to a new and explosive market as companies and individuals look to connect virtually," said Marc Honorof, CEO of IndustryPods.

Through Evergreen's global podcast network, Industry Pods is now able to distribute to a wider audience and cross-promote relevant interest. Industry Pods is powering the Evergreen B2B channel as the leading publisher of conference content segmented by industry.

"We have long believed that conferences can improve the influence and strength of their content by partnering with IndustryPods," offered Michael DeAloia - CEO of Evergreen Podcasts, "And producing podcasts with content and information that has long been behind the paywall of the conference."

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen features a growing catalog of entertaining and informative podcasts, rooted in high creative values and production quality. We are a community where people think big, capturing the color and diversity of modern thinkers. From entrepreneurs and musicians to philosophers and artists, Evergreen is in the business of uniting audiences with boots-on-the-ground storytellers. Evergreen's talented creative team works with top brands and thought leaders to publish inspiring stories through branded content, original shows, and partner podcasts.

Podcasts published by Evergreen include From First Lady to Jackie O ., This American President , The Medal of Honor Podcast , Burn the Boats , The Chad & Cheese Podcast , Recruiting Future , Professional Book Nerds , Banking Transformed , Roots of American Music , Your Teen , Up2 , and Novel Conversations . All podcasts produced and distributed by Evergreen Podcasts can be streamed globally on iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, and other major podcast platforms.

Press Contact:

Name: David Allen Moss

Email: dmoss@evergreenpodcasts.com

Related Images

evergreen-podcasts.png

Evergreen Podcasts

Logo_Evergreen_Podcasts

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evergreen-podcasts-partners-with-industrypods-a-b2b-podcast-network-301261178.html

SOURCE Evergreen Podcasts