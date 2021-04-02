Patrick Reed Signs 3-Year Endorsement Deal with EPM & N2Funding

ATLANTA, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EPM and N2 Funding signed a three-year endorsement deal with the world's seventh-ranked golfer, Patrick Reed. The agreement includes a charitable element and a focus on continuing the EPM mission of empowering people more. President Phil Mancuso said, "I couldn't be happier or prouder to welcome Patrick Reed, his wife Justine Reed and their two children, Windsor-Wells Reed (6), and Barrett Benjamin Reed (3) and his entire team into the EPM and N2 family! I met the family through a mutual friend and am impressed with Patrick's drive to succeed at the highest level."

Patrick's burning desire to be the best perfectly aligns with our goals and aspirations here at EPM and N2. We are prepared to harness the full measure of our abilities to help and support him in his endeavor to become the number one golfer in the world.

EPM and N2 are kicking off the three-year sponsorship with Team Reed at one of the most coveted golf tournaments and Major Championships in all sports, The Masters at Augusta National, where Reed won his first Major Championship in 2018.

Reed stated, "I am so excited to represent EPM and N2 Funding, after hearing Eddy and Phil's enthusiasm and desire to help people and make a positive impact in people's lives while achieving his goals in business - it reflected my desires to be the best at what I do and make a difference in people's lives. I look forward to being a part of this team, and a huge thank you to EPM and N2 Funding for this opportunity."

Beginnings:

Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM) was founded at the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008 and has grown to become one of the leading mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EPM is licensed in 49 states and provides an array of lending resources such as Conventional, FHA, VA, 203K, Reverse and USDA loans, and a trusted Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac & Ginnie Mae Seller/Servicer.

For more information about EPM, visit us online at www.epm.net or call toll-free (877) 255-3554. Equity Prime Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #21116 nmlsconsumeraccess.org

