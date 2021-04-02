Global Cancer Technology Signs Agreement with Barrow Neurological Institute to Commercialize new Glioblastoma Treatment

SAN DIEGO, Calif., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Together with scientists from the University of California San Diego, Global Cancer Technology (GCT) and the renowned Barrow Neurological Institute, pre-clinical studies have begun towards the commercialization of a new glioblastoma treatment. Glioblastoma is a rare cancer, occurring in fewer than one in 10,000 cases; however, it is among the most aggressive and lethal cancers. Fewer than 25% of those diagnosed will survive one year and fewer than 5% survive five years. Incidence in men is slightly higher than in women with the average age of diagnosis around 60. Glioblastoma is on the rise where contributing factors including ionizing radiation, air pollution, and an aging population. Each year, more than 17,000 Americans die from this incurable disease.

GCT has recently acquired two patents for medicinal compounds that are known to cross the blood-brain barrier. Traditionally, brain cancers have been notoriously difficult to treat given the challenges related to the molecular size restrictions imposed by the natural biological processes of molecular transport. The two compounds acquired target PI3K and Vps34 in a mechanistically distinct manner: both are known to be potent inhibitors of pathways commonly associated with cancers.

"We are delighted to be at the forefront of this promising technology," said Dr. Ekokobe Fonkem, Director of Neuro-oncology and an associate professor in the Department of Neurology at Barrow Neurological Institute. "Our R&D group is quite excited to begin implementing approved research protocols with Global Cancer Technology and the Scientists from UCSD."

Phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase (PI3K) is associated with cellular processes including cell death, protein synthesis, and metabolism. Breast cancer patients commonly have genetic mutations which alter the normal activity of the PI3K pathway in a manner that makes it more favorable for cancerous tumors to grow. The acquired PI3K inhibitor has been shown to block this aberrant activity. Vps34 is a PI3K isoform known to affect cellular mobility and autophagy; inhibitors of Vps34 have been shown to impede the movement of cancerous cells and their ability to induce "death" of surrounding healthy cells. Deducing how these inhibitors behave in glioblastoma patients requires further research.

"The potential of these inhibitors is unknown," said John Clark, CEO and founder of GCT, "However, their ability to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and to thwart the nefarious activities of cancer cells is well-documented and understood. We look forward to our collaboration in these upcoming pre-clinical studies."

Glioblastoma, given its rare occurrence, generally fails to make headline news, yet its diagnosis and current standard of care leave patients and their families seriously debilitated. Susan Hayward, an acclaimed Hollywood darling of the big screen in the 1940s, died of the disease at age 57. Decades later, Sam Bottoms, famous for his role in Apocalypse Now, died at age 53. More recently, the iconic lead singer of Canada's favorite alternative band, The Tragically Hip, died at age 53 after uniting nearly half of the country, who tuned in for their final show on August 22, 2016. One year ago, another beloved Canadian musician, famed drummer Neil Peart of the band Rush, died at age 67. These recent deaths have put the spotlight on the urgency to find a cure or a treatment that improves the prognosis for patients diagnosed.

About Global Cancer Technology

Global Cancer Technology (GCT) is an emerging biopharmaceutical company that is pre-revenue and financially operates as a medical technology holding company. GCT holds numerous patents and other assets including licenses to commercialize nanoparticle technology for the treatment of COVID-19, cancer and other diseases requiring targeted therapeutic delivery. In collaboration with highly acclaimed academic institutions such as UCSD and the University of Washington, along with recognized industry leaders, GCT aims to make novel therapies available to patients as quickly as possible. The company has already raised $1 million in a private placement. The SEC has recently qualified GCT to commence raising $9 Million under a Reg A+ registration.

Media Contact:

Jodi Perkins

847.508.0877

306662@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cancer-technology-signs-agreement-with-barrow-neurological-institute-to-commercialize-new-glioblastoma-treatment-301261181.html

SOURCE Global Cancer Technology