Alion Awarded $77 Million F-35 Task Order to Provide Aircraft and Weapons Systems Research and Development for the F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office

WASHINGTON, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Air Force has awarded Alion Science and Technology a $77 million task order with a 60-month period of performance to provide aircraft and weapons systems research and development for the F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office (JPO). Alion was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DoD IAC MAC task orders (TOs) are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the DTIC repository and the Research and Development (R&D) and Science & Technology (S&T) community.

"Alion has bought together a team with key capabilities to provide affordable solutions to the F-35's most pressing challenges and is uniquely qualified to deliver integrated solutions to the JPO that are required to advance F-35 systems into the next generation," said Terri Walker-Spoonhour, Acting Senior Vice President and General Manager of Alion's Cyber and Electronic Warfare Group. "Alion has a long partnership with the F-35 JPO and demonstrated strengths in researching and identifying alternatives that affect aircraft and weapons system's life cycle affordability, approaches to resolve technical or supportability deficiencies and design, as well as integrating and validating solutions."

Alion will provide research, technical studies, and analysis on weapons systems and platforms, including shipboard and airborne radar and electronic systems; electrical generation systems; weapons control systems; engines; aircraft launch and recovery equipment; support equipment; and other complex machinery. Alion will also provide solution alternatives for weapons systems and platforms as well as avionic and shipboard systems that affect the life cycle, with a focus on affordability and develop approaches that resolve technical or supportability deficiencies affecting weapons system functionality.

ABOUT DOD IAC PROGRAM



The DoD IAC program operates as a part of Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program serves the DoD Science & Technology (S&T) and acquisition communities driving innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION



Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Solutions; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

Disclaimer. "This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC)under Contract No. FA807518D0002."

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. "Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron (774 ESS)."

SOURCE Alion Science and Technology Corporation