 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

McRae Industries, Inc. Government Contract Awarded

PRNewswire  
April 01, 2021 4:32pm   Comments
Share:

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets: MCRAA and MCRAB) McRae Footwear, a division of McRae Industries has been awarded a contract for Marine Corps temperate weather combat boots by the United States Government Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support.  This contract is for a base year and four option years with the following maximum dollar value.  Base year $6,213,060.00, Option I $6,306,300.00, Option II $6,400,800.00, Option III $6,496,560.00, Option IV $6,594,210.00 for a total of $32,010,930.00. The first delivery is scheduled for 120 days after contract award date.

           

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcrae-industries-inc-government-contract-awarded-301261060.html

SOURCE McRae Industries, Inc.

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com