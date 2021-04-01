Agaroot Academy Chooses Cybint to Launch Cybersecurity Bootcamp in Japan for Corporate Clients

TOKYO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybint , a global cyber education and training company, partners with Agaroot Academy , a Japanese online education leader, to launch the Cybint Cybersecurity Bootcamp for corporate clients in Japan, aimed at closing the cyber skills gap in the region.

The Cybint Bootcamp at Agaroot is structured to future-proof workers on a global scale with cyber skills, ensuring they can protect their organizations from emerging cyber threats. One of the first sales partners with Agaroot for the new cybersecurity bootcamp is LAC , a major managed security service provider in Japan.

"This collaboration is marking the beginning of real, exponential growth of the cybersecurity workforce in Japan," says Roy Zur, Founder and CEO of Cybint. "It is an honor for Cybint to partner with Agaroot and LAC, and connect the dots between hands-on learning, launching careers in cybersecurity, and closing the employment gap in Japan".

"Recently, the risk of corporate data mismanagement due to information leakage by cyber attacks has increased," comments Hokuto Iwasaki, Founder and CEO of Agaroot. "Training engineers who are familiar with cybersecurity is an issue and we are very pleased to be able to provide assistance to solve this by partnering with Cybint, who has a track record of global cybersecurity education, and LAC Co., Ltd., who are leading cybersecurity experts in Japan."

"LAC is welcome to introduce the cybersecurity training provided by Cybint to Japan," says Shunsuke Higashi, General Manager of Digital Innovation Department of LAC. "These days, it requires more practical training in cybersecurity under the circumstances that our businesses are connected globally through digital devices. Cases of cyber incidents occurring abroad are spilling into Japan. It is necessary to nurture skilled human resources who can understand and practice high-level cybersecurity technology in order to take effective cybersecurity measures."

"Israel is well-known for their cyber expertise and Cybint is an Israeli company that has experience implementing cybersecurity training all over the world. It is our pleasure to raise awareness of Japanese organizations and support upskilling in cybersecurity by introducing the Bootcamp into the online curriculum of LAC Security Academy, which has been successful in a number of trainings in Japan."

To learn more about the Cybint Cybersecurity Bootcamp through Agaroot Academy, please visit: https://www.agaroot.jp/remotebootcamp/

About Cybint:

Cybint is a global cyber education company with a commitment to reskilling the workforce and upskilling the industry in cybersecurity. With innovative and leading-edge education and training solutions, Cybint tackles cybersecurity's two greatest threats: the talent shortage and the skills gap. The Cybint team is comprised of military cyber experts, industry professionals, and educators united under the vision of creating a safer digital world through education, training, and collaboration. www.cybintsolutions.com

About Agaroot:

In the qualification examination online course "Agaroot Academy" that started in January 2015, a large number of short-term passers were produced in difficult examinations such as the bar examination, administrative scrivener examination, and social insurance labor consultant examination. Recently, we have developed a wide range of educational programs that go beyond the framework of qualification exams, centered on alliances, such as data science courses (courses in partnership with GRI Incorporated) and business skills courses (courses in partnership with nobetech Co.,Ltd.). The business is expanding rapidly. https://www.agaroot.jp/

About LAC:

LAC was founded as a system developing company in 1986 and has developed infrastructural systems of society, especially has many records in the financial services. LAC started business in cybersecurity in 1995 and currently provides cutting-edge IT total solutions using leading cybersecurity technologies with customers in public service, companies, and a wide variety of organizations as a leading cybersecurity company in Japan. https://www.lac.co.jp/

* "ラック" and "LAC" are registered trademarks of LAC in Japan and other countries.

*All other product names and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

*All information above is current at the moment of publication. It might be changed without notice.

