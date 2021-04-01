Camtek Receives Orders Of Over $20 Million For Advanced Packaging And Compound Semiconductors Applications

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced that in recent weeks it received orders for inspection and metrology systems totaling over $20 million from several customers who manufacture products in the field of advanced packaging and compound semiconductors. Compound semiconductors support the growing demand for several applications such as power and lidar in automotive, and face recognition in mobile.

The systems are expected to be delivered during the second and third quarters of 2021.

Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We continue to see strong momentum in our business and these new orders make us increasingly confident in our expectations for 2021, all of which, point to another record year for Camtek."

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. Camtek's systems inspect IC and measure IC features on wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing). Camtek's systems inspect wafers for the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, and RF, serving numerous industry's leading global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the Company. These statements are only predictions and may change as time passes. We do not assume any obligation to update that information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected, including as a result of changing industry and market trends, reduced demand for our products, the timely development of our new products and their adoption by the market, increased competition in the industry, intellectual property litigation, price reductions as well as due to risks identified in the documents filed by the Company with the SEC.

