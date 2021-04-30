Gracell Biotechnologies to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Conferences in May

SUZHOU and SHANGHAI, China, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) ("Gracell"), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming virtual conferences:



Morgan Stanley Virtual Asia Healthcare Conference

One-on-one and small group meetings: May 13-14, 2021

ICA China Healthcare Corporate Day

One-on-one and small group meetings: May 18, 2021

Sachs Associates 7th Annual Immuno-Oncology Innovation Forum

Chinese Innovation in IO Panel: 10:10am EDT, May 20, 2021

About Gracell

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell") is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal production quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit www.gracellbio.com

Media Contact

Marvin Tang

Marvin.tang@gracellbio.com

Investor Contact

Gracie Tong

Gracie.tong@gracellbio.com



