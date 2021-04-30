 Skip to main content

Gracell Biotechnologies to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Conferences in May

Globe Newswire  
April 30, 2021 5:32pm   Comments
SUZHOU and SHANGHAI, China, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) ("Gracell"), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming virtual conferences:

Morgan Stanley Virtual Asia Healthcare Conference
One-on-one and small group meetings: May 13-14, 2021
ICA China Healthcare Corporate Day
One-on-one and small group meetings: May 18, 2021
Sachs Associates 7th Annual Immuno-Oncology Innovation Forum
Chinese Innovation in IO Panel: 10:10am EDT, May 20, 2021
About Gracell
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell") is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal production quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit www.gracellbio.com
Media Contact

Marvin Tang
Marvin.tang@gracellbio.com

Investor Contact
Gracie Tong
Gracie.tong@gracellbio.com


