Rogers Sugar announces closing of the private placement by Lantic of $100 million in Senior Guaranteed Notes

MONTRÉAL, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX:RSI) announced today the closing of the previously announced private placement of C$100 million 3.49% Senior Guaranteed Notes due April 30, 2031 (the "Notes") of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lantic Inc. ("Lantic"). Net proceeds from the issuance of Notes will be used to refinance existing credit facility debt of Lantic.

About Rogers Sugar Inc.

Rogers Sugar Inc. is a corporation established under the laws of Canada. The Corporation holds all of the common shares of Lantic and its administrative office is in Montréal, Québec. Lantic operates cane sugar refineries in Montreal, Québec and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as the only Canadian sugar beet processing facility in Taber, Alberta. Lantic also operates a custom blending and packaging operation and distribution center in Toronto, Ontario. Lantic's sugar products are marketed under the "Lantic" trademark in Eastern Canada, and the "Rogers" trademark in Western Canada and include granulated, icing, cube, yellow and brown sugars, liquid sugars and specialty syrups. Lantic owns all of the common shares of The Maple Treat Corporation ("TMTC") and its head office is headquartered in Granby, Québec. TMTC operates bottling plants in Granby, St-Honoré-de-Shenley and Dégelis, Québec and in Websterville, Vermont. TMTC's products include maple syrup, maple sugar and derived maple syrup products and are sold under various brand names, such as L.B. Maple Treat, Great Northern, Decacer, Sucro-Bec and Highland Sugarworks.

