MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Globe Newswire  
April 30, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) (http://www.mercadolibre.com) intends to release financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended March 31st, 2021 on May 5th, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on May 5th, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 303-7209 / (970) 315-0420 (Conference ID – 3258507 –) and requesting inclusion in the call for Mercado Libre. The live conference call can be accessed via audio webcast at the investor relations section of the Company's website, at http://investor.mercadolibre.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for one week following the conclusion of the conference call.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre hosts the largest online commerce and payments ecosystem in Latin America. Our efforts are centered on enabling e-commerce and digital and mobile payments on behalf of its customers by delivering a suite of technology solutions across the complete value chain of commerce. The company is present in 18 countries including: Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Peru. Based on unique visitors and page views we are market leaders in each of the major countries where we are present.

Through its online commerce platform and related services, MercadoLibre provides its users with robust online commerce and payments tools that not only contribute to the development of a large and growing e-commerce community in Latin America (a region with a population of over 605 million people and one of the fastest-growing Internet penetration rates in the world), but also foster entrepreneurship and social mobility. Its main focus is to deliver compelling technological and commercial solutions that address the distinctive cultural and geographic challenges of operating an online commerce and payments platform in Latin America. For more information about MercadoLibre.com, visit: http://investor.mercadolibre.com

Investor Relations Contact:
investor@mercadolibre.com
http://investor.mercadolibre.com

Media Relations Contact:
valeria.bazzi@mercadolibre.com


