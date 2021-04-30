OraSure Technologies to Hold 2021 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Wednesday, May 5, 2021, 5:00 p.m. ET

BETHLEHEM, Pa., April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has scheduled its regular earnings conference call covering 2021 first quarter financial results and certain business developments for 5:00 pm ET (2:00 pm PT) on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.



May 5, 2021 Schedule 4:01 p.m. ET 2021 first quarter financial results press release will be distributed. 4:50 p.m. ET To participate in the conference call, dial 844-831-3030 (Domestic) or 315-625-6887 (International) and reference Conference ID # 1349536 5:00 p.m. ET Conference call and simultaneous Webcast begins.

The conference call will also be available via webcast, and may be accessed on the Investor Relations page of OraSure's website, www.orasure.com . Please click on the webcast link and follow the prompts for registration and access, 10 minutes prior to the call.

If you are unable to participate, a replay of the call will be archived on OraSure's website shortly after the call has ended and will be available for 14 days. A replay of the call can also be accessed until midnight, May 19, 2021 by dialing (855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and entering the Conference ID # 1349536.

COMPANY CONTACT: Sam Martin, Argot Partners. 212-600-1902, or orasure@argotpartners.com.



