Cartel Blue, Inc. Cartel, Inc. Merge Announces New President & Chief Executive Officer. Now Offers Premium Hemp Cigars

Cartel Blue, Inc. & Cartel, Inc. a Delaware Corporation, founded in 1998 are Merging. (MA)

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartel Blue, Inc. (OTC:CRTL) the First and Only Hemp Apparel Company Listed on the Major Marijuana | Hemp Stock Index is now Merging with Cartel, Inc. that offers Hydroponic Hemp Cigars.



The International Law Firm Procopio was retained to assist in the Cartel Blue, Inc. and Cartel, Inc. Merger and Acquisition. With the Merger, Cartel Blue announces Retired Judge Phillip Larocca as PRESIDENT and Philip Moreb as CEO. Cartel Blue, Inc., new Fixed Base Operations (FBO) offices are located in Carlsbad, California, on the tarmac at Palomar Airport to better serve our global distributers.

Cartel Blue, Inc. now offers Hydroponic Hemp Cigars - Grown, Rolled and Sold, right here in the USA. Cartel Blue, Inc. continues to offer Hemp Clothing now in collaboration with various designers which will be unveiled in their hemp apparel 2021 collection.

Hemp is now legal to grow in the USA from to the passing of the 2018/2019 Farm Act Bill along with 0.3 State of California Farm Bill and the 0.2 US Ledger Transit Bill. When the merger is finalized, Cartel Blue, Inc. is poised to be the leader in Hemp Cigars. Cartels cigar's outer skin is all natural Hemp Paper, coupled with Hydroponic Indoor Hemp and is speciﬁcally selected so that it tastes like no other.

The demand for Premium Hemp Cigars has been validated. Mr. Larocca and Mr. Moreb have tested the market and found overwhelming demand for the hydroponic Cigars. Current market evaluation determined the demand to be multi-millions of cigars annually.

Mr. Larocca and Mr. Moreb bring decades of business experience to Cartel Blue, Inc. Mr. Moreb brings 30 plus year career in growing young companies by selling products and services to Fortune 500 companies with well-known entities like Wynn Hotels, Marriott Hotels, and UPS. His success with designer Christian Audigier and Don Ed Hardy launch went world-wide with distribution. Mr. Larocca brings 50 years of legal experience working for the County of Riverside District Attorney's office, with 20 Years as a Judge on the bench and as an Associate Professor at Chapman University.

For information regarding capitalization and corporate data, please make reference to www.otcmarkets.com

About Cartel Blue, Inc. (OTC:CRTL)

and go to cartelscigars.com

Cartel Blue, Inc. (OTC:CRTL) is listed on the Marijuana Index and its Stock Universe is the go to stock index for marijuana and hemp sector investors. The Marijuana Stock Universe is a searchable data base of all marijuana and hemp stocks. Companies are required to have a material involvement in the marijuana or hemp industry. In addition, companies must have ﬁled ﬁnancial statements in the last year, and must maintain a minimum average daily trading volume. In 2020, legal market sales are expected to surpass a Multi-billion Dollar industry, and investors are looking to place their funds into marijuana/hemp investments or ancillary products.

