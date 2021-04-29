Hillsides to Host Virtual Comedy Night Fundraiser on May 16

Los Angeles, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hillsides Volunteer Network, a support group of Hillsides, is hosting its annual comedy night fundraiser on Sunday, May 16. Each year the event is typically held in-person at The Ice House Comedy Club in Pasadena, but will be held via Zoom this year due to the pandemic. The evening raises money for activities and field trips for the children who live in Hillsides Residential Treatment Services program.

The evening kicks off at 6 p.m. with a performance by retired NBC4 weathercaster and longtime stand-up comic Fritz Coleman. Fritz has performed at comedy clubs across Southern California and worked on a number of NBC4 comedy specials including "What a Week", "It's Fritz", and "Fritz and Friends", also making several appearances on The Tonight Show. Following, is stand-up comic, actor and author Wayne Federman. Wayne has been a touring stand-up comedian for 35 years and has acted in a number of films and TV shows, including Step Brothers, Legally Blonde, Knocked Up, 40-Year-Old Virgin, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Larry Sanders Show, and Shameless. He recently released a new book titled The History of Stand-Up: From Mark Twain to Dave Chappelle. The evening will also include a paddle auction to raise funds for Hillsides. The paddle auction is open now.

To donate toward field trips, on-campus activities and holiday gifts for the children in Hillsides' care, visit the Fund-A-Wish page. Tickets are $15 per household and can be purchased at https://hillsides.ejoinme.org/HVNComedy2021.

The Hillsides Volunteer Network is one of three support groups of Hillsides. To learn more about or to join the Hillsides Volunteer Network, please visit http://hillsides.org/hvn-memberships

About Hillsides

Hillsides, with its affiliate Bienvenidos, is dedicated to healing children and young adults, strengthening families, and transforming communities through quality comprehensive services and advocacy. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the agency serves over 17,000 children and families in Southern California throughout more than 40 sites, including school-based mental health offices in Los Angeles, Pasadena, and Baldwin Park. Foster care and adoptions services are offered in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties. To learn more about Hillsides, please visit www.Hillsides.org. Visit Hillsides on Facebook @HillsidesChildren, on Twitter @Hillsides, or on Instagram @hillsidespasadena.

Attachment





Lisa Zabel Hillsides 9512357371 lzabel@hillsides.org