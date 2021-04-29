OSS to Host First Quarter 2021 Conference Call on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET

ESCONDIDO, Calif., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS), a leader in specialized high-performance edge computing, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



OSS management will host the conference call followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 13, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-437-2398

International dial-in number: 1-786-204-3966

Conference ID: 9721579

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay here as well as via a link in the Investors section of the company's website at ir.onestopsystems.com. OSS regularly uses its website to disclose material and non-material information to investors, customers, employees and others interested in the company.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 27, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 9721579

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative AI Transportable™ edge computing modules and systems, including ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and Ion Accelerator™ SAN, NAS and data recording software for AI workflows. These products are used for AI data set capture, training, and large-scale inference in the defense, oil and gas, mining, autonomous vehicles and rugged entertainment applications.



OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for industrial OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge', especially on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

