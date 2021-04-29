 Skip to main content

Northrop Grumman Releases First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Globe Newswire  
April 29, 2021 6:48am   Comments
FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has released its first quarter 2021 financial results. A copy of the earnings release has been furnished in the company's Form 8-K filing and is also available on the company's investor relations website at http://investor.northropgrumman.com.

As previously announced, Northrop Grumman will webcast its earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern time today. A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available on http://investor.northropgrumman.com. To listen to the call, go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download and install any needed audio software.

Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Our 97,000 employees define possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.

Contact: Vic Beck (Media)
703-280-4456 (office)
vic.beck@ngc.com 
   
  Todd Ernst (Investors)
703-280-4535 (office)
todd.ernst@ngc.com 


