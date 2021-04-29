 Skip to main content

Proactive news headlines including Salt Lake Potash, Poseidon Nickel, Lotus Resources and Matador Mining

Globe Newswire  
April 29, 2021 2:13am   Comments
Sydney, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Salt Lake Potash Ltd (ASX:SO4) (LON:SO4) (OTC:WHELF) (FRA:W1D) has received its Part IV Environmental Approval for the Lake Way Project in Western Australia covering full-scale operations of 245,000 tonnes per annum of sulphate of potash (SOP). Click here
  • Poseidon Nickel Ltd (ASX:POS) (OTC:PSDNF) (FRA:NYG) has completed the 465-metre Golden Swan drill drive at its Black Swan Project and started a 13,000-metre resource definition drilling program. Click here
  • Lotus Resources Ltd (ASX:LOT) (OTC:LTSRF) has completed its secondary listing on the OTCQB market in the United States with the ticker LTSRF and trading began last night. Click here
  • Westar Resources Ltd (ASX:WSR) has completed negotiations to facilitate 100% ownership of the Carbine Bore leases encompassed by the company's Gidgee South Gold project, consolidating tenure and underpinning its belief in this district. Click here
  • Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ) (OTC:MZZMF) (FRA:MA3) has started 2021 exploration at its 100%-owned Cape Ray Gold Project in Newfoundland, Canada, in what is shaping as its largest program to date. Click here
  • Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) drilling during the March quarter delivered strong early high-grade gold results from several prospects within highly prospective projects in the Yandal and Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone Belts in Western Australia. Click here
  • Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) (FRA:R8L) is set to transform into a graphite producer in the current quarter with the pending acquisition of a 70% stake in the Zavalievsky group of companies based in Ukraine complementing the company's recent membership of the European Battery Alliance (EBA). Click here
  • Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) will continue its focus on initiating and completing pivotal clinical trials for the EMD-003 program, seeking to register a cannabinoid-based medicine with a unique capsule dose form to reduce symptoms of anxiety, depression and stress. Click here

