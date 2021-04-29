 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
April 29, 2021 1:30am   Comments
Share:

Montrouge, France, April 29, 2021

DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

DBV Technologies (GREY:DBVTF), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced its participation in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences in May 2021.

Kempen Life Sciences Conference, May 5, 2021
Dr. Pharis Mohideen, Chief Medical Officer, and Sebastien Robitaille, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in virtual investor meetings.

Societe Generale Nice Conference, May 27, 2021
Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, and Sebastien Robitaille, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in virtual investor meetings.

About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin™, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, DBV's method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV's food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and North American operations in Summit, NJ. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (ARCA:DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345)), and the Company's ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ:DBVT).

Investor Contact
Anne Pollak
DBV Technologies
+1 857-529-2363
anne.pollak@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact
Angela Marcucci
DBV Technologies
+1 646-842-2393
angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com 

Attachment


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com