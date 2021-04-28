 Skip to main content

CorePoint Lodging Announces Timing of First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
April 28, 2021 6:58pm   Comments
IRVING, Texas, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) ("CorePoint" or the "Company") today announced that the Company plans to report financial results for the first quarter of 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The Company will also host a conference call for investors and other interested parties to discuss its results beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that day.

The call may be accessed by dialing (888) 330-2042 or (365) 605-5061 and entering the passcode 1068176. Participants may also access the call via webcast by visiting www.corepoint.com/investors.

The replay of the call will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 6, 2021 through 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 13, 2021. To access the replay, the dial-in number is (800) 770-2030 and the passcode is 1068176.

About CorePoint Lodging Inc.

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) is the only pure-play publicly traded U.S. lodging REIT strategically focused on the ownership of midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels. CorePoint owns a geographically diverse portfolio of primarily La Quinta branded hotels in attractive locations primarily in or near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. For more information, please visit CorePoint's website at www.corepoint.com.

Contact:

Becky Roseberry
SVP – Finance and Investor Relations
(214) 501-5535
investorrelations@corepoint.com


