Biosight to Present Updated Clinical Data from Ongoing Phase 2b Study of Aspacytarabine (BST-236) at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biosight Ltd., a pharmaceutical development company developing innovative therapeutics for hematological malignancies and disorders, today announced an abstract has been accepted for an oral presentation at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting which will be held virtually from June 4-8, 2021.



Title : Efficacy and safety of aspacytarabine (BST-236) as a single-agent, first-line therapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia unfit for standard chemotherapy.



Abstract Number : 7007



Session Title : Hematologic Malignancies—Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant

Presenter: Jessica K. Altman, M.D., Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, Chicago, IL

Session Date and Time : June 4, 2021, 2:30 PM-5:30 PM EDT

About Aspacytarabine (BST-236)



Aspacytarabine is a novel proprietary anti-metabolite. It is composed of cytarabine covalently bound to asparagine, acting as a pro-drug of cytarabine. Cytarabine serves as the backbone of AML therapy for over 45 years due to its superior efficacy, however, it is associated with severe bone marrow, gastrointestinal, and neurological toxicities, which significantly limit its use, especially in older and medically compromised patients. Due to its unique pharmacokinetics and metabolism, aspacytarabine enables high-dose therapy with lower systemic exposure to free cytarabine and relative sparing of normal tissues. As such, aspacytarabine may serve as a superior therapy for AML and other hematological malignancies and disorders, including for older adults who are unfit for intensive therapy.

Aspacytarabine was granted FDA Fast Track Designation for treatment of AML patients unfit for standard chemotherapy, and FDA and EMA Orphan Drug Designations, which entitle Biosight to seven and ten years of market exclusivity in the U.S. and Europe, respectively, upon aspacytarabine marketing approval for the treatment of AML in each territory.

Interim results from an ongoing Phase 2b study evaluating aspacytarabine as a single-agent first-line AML therapy demonstrate safety and single-agent activity, and additional studies are launched to evaluate aspacytarabine as a second line treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) or AML. For more information regarding the Phase 2b clinical study of BST-236, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About Biosight Ltd.



Biosight is a private Phase 2 clinical stage biotech company developing innovative therapeutics for hematological malignancies and disorders. Biosight's lead product, aspacytarabine (BST-236), is an innovative proprietary anti-metabolite which addresses unmet medical needs by enabling high-dose chemotherapy with reduced systemic toxicity. Aspacytarabine is currently being investigated as a single agent in a Phase 2b for first-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), following completion of a Phase 1/2a study which demonstrated tolerability with promising efficacy in the challenging population of AML patients unfit for standard of care chemotherapy. Additional Phase 2 studies to be initiated in 2021 include a study in relapsed/refractory AML and MDS, including a study in collaboration with the European cooperative group, GFM. For additional information, please visit www.biosight-pharma.com.

