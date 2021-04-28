 Skip to main content

Devon Energy to Present at the Citi Global Energy & Utilities Virtual Conference

Globe Newswire  
April 28, 2021 2:30pm   Comments
OKLAHOMA CITY, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN) announced today that management will present at the Citi Global Energy & Utilities Virtual Conference at 9:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

The presentation will be available to the public via webcast. A link to the webcast will be accessible from Devon's home page on the company's website at www.devonenergy.com.

ABOUT DEVON ENERGY

Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a premier multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon's disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

Investor Contacts Media Contact
Scott Coody, 405-552-4735 Lisa Adams, 405-228-1732
Chris Carr, 405-228-2496  


