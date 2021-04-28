Clover Health to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 17, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV), an innovative technology company improving health outcomes for America's seniors, today announced that it will report first quarter 2021 financial results prior to market open on Monday, May 17, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's business and financial results.



First Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Details

What: Clover Health First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

When: Monday, May 17, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET

Dial In: To access the conference call via telephone please dial (833) 693-0547 or (661) 407-1587 for callers outside the United States and enter the conference ID 6667897

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.cloverhealth.com/ for twelve months until May 17, 2022.

About Clover Health

Clover Health is a healthcare technology company with a deeply rooted mission of helping its members live their healthiest lives. Clover uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure, and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. As a company whose business goals fully align with its members' health needs, Clover works with members and their doctors to become a valued partner. This trust is built by proactively identifying at-risk individuals and teaming up with physicians to accelerate care coordination and simultaneously improve health outcomes and reduce avoidable costs. Clover has offices in Nashville, San Francisco, Jersey City, and Hong Kong. For more information, visit www.CloverHealth.com.

