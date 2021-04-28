Raptor Technologies® Names Chris Noell Senior Vice President of Product and Engineering

HOUSTON, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raptor Technologies®, the nation's leading provider of integrated school safety software, has named veteran software executive Chris Noell as senior vice president, product and engineering. In his new role, Noell is responsible for Raptor's product vision, roadmap, and engineering execution.



"With over 20 years of experience helping organizations serve their customers and achieve their growth objectives by championing innovative product initiatives, Chris is a welcome addition to Raptor's leadership team," said Gray Hall, Raptor Technologies CEO. "His experience in the security industry, from founding a start-up to key roles in industry leading companies, will further enhance Raptor's leadership in developing the most innovative school security software."

Prior to Raptor, Noell was the head of product for Alert Logic, a Managed Detection and Response company. He was also formerly the senior vice president of engineering at Alert Logic and the founder of TruComply, a payments security SaaS provider. During his tenure at Alert Logic, Noell created the industry's leading cloud security solution, integrated acquired endpoint, web application firewall (WAF) and vulnerability scanning technologies to broaden the company's threat detection and response capabilities, and led the transition of Alert Logic's platform to a modern microservices architecture.

"I'm looking forward to growing Raptor's comprehensive school safety software suite, particularly during such a pivotal time in history," Noell said. "As schools reopen, school safety will once again be one of the top concerns for school officials and parents nationwide. I'm excited to connect with our clients and provide innovative safety software solutions and product enhancements that fit into each school's ecosystem."

Currently, more than 35,000 schools trust Raptor to protect their students and staff with Raptor's fully integrated school safety suite – which includes visitor, volunteer, and emergency management software.

