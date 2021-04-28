Global Agricultural Packaging Market Size & Share Will Reach USD 6.19 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Agricultural Packaging Market by Material (Plastic, Metal, Paper & Paperboards, Composite Materials, and Others), By Product (Pouches, Bags & Sacks, Drums, Bottles & Cans, and Others), By Application (Chemical Pesticides, Chemical Fertilizers, and Biologicals), By Barrier Strength (Low, Medium, and High), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026".

"According to the research report, the global Agricultural Packaging Market was estimated at USD 4.15 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 6.19 Billion by 2026. The global Agricultural Packaging Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.71% from 2020 to 2026".

Agricultural Packaging Market: Key Market Insights Overview

Agricultural packaging entails preserving the original properties of agricultural goods as they are packaged and shipped to supermarket shelves. Understanding the importance of agricultural packaging for both short and long-term business goals is critical. Using the right agricultural packaging is essential for delivering fresh as well as cost-effectively shipped goods. Agricultural packaging must be considered since a significant portion of agricultural goods is lost during processing, transportation, and storage. There are several different types of goods that need different types of packaging solutions. Materials such as corrugated boards and plastic films are likely the maximum used agricultural packaging material styles around the world. Agricultural packaging allows heat to escape and speeds up the cooling of the contents of the container. Agricultural packaging also warns of potential damage to produce packaging contents during transit and handling.

This specialized and expertise-oriented industry research report scrutinizes the technical and commercial business outlook of the Agricultural Packaging industry. The report analyzes and declares the historical and current trends analysis of the Agricultural Packaging industry and subsequently recommends the projected trends anticipated to be observed in the Agricultural Packaging market during the upcoming years.

Agricultural Packaging Market: Industry Major Market Players

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Mondi Group

Amcor plc

BAG Corporation

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Packaging Corporation of America

Bemis Company Inc.

BW Flexible Systems

Epac Holdings LLC.

Greif Inc.

JenJil Packaging Inc.

Kenvos Biotech Co. Ltd

LC Packaging International Bv

NNZ Group

Parakh Group

Proampac LLC

Purity Flexpack Ltd.

Rebelo Agricultural Group

Sonoco Products Company

Market Dynamics

Agriculture packaging demand has been increasing at a rapid rate in the global market, owing primarily to developments in the fields of horticulture as well as farming. Agriculture packaging is slowly but steadily becoming a major industry in a variety of areas. Agriculture packaging is in high demand due to the need to transport farm produce to cities and suburbs. Furthermore, advances in the packaging industry have introduced key innovations that have ushered in a new era of agricultural development. Agriculture packaging includes the packaging of agricultural machinery, seeds, fodder, and any other material relevant to the agricultural industry. As a result, the global agriculture packaging market has a lot of room for expansion. In the global agriculture packaging industry, there is a strong likelihood of new avenues opening up. Furthermore, the demand for timely and safe delivery of agricultural products has aided the global market's expansion. The presence of multiple local and regional players is also predicted to support the growth of the global agriculture packaging market in years to come.

The demand within the global agriculture packaging market has been growing on account of the rising use of drums and bottles in the agricultural sector. The global agriculture packaging market has grown due to the storage of high-yielding seeds and pesticides in containers and drums. Furthermore, agricultural product packaging is closely linked to the warehousing industry, which has helped business expansion. It is projected that the use of metals, plastics, and paper for packaging agricultural feeds will play a major role in the growth of the global agriculture packaging industry. The sector shall also gain momentum due to the enormous amount of investment made in agriculture packaging by government entities.

Because of the rising demand for convenience packaging for agricultural goods, the global agriculture packaging market has seen remarkable growth in recent years. Consumers will be encouraged to use sustainable agriculture packaging products as a result of the company's initiatives. As a result, the agriculture packaging market has a lot of potential in the coming years. Agriculture packaging industry manufacturers are mainly highlighting on mounting footprint by convenience and sustainable packaging. Several packaging options, such as pouches, containers, bottles, and others, have a greater ability to withstand unfavorable atmospheric conditions such as rain, sunshine, and other factors, extending pesticide shelf life. Pesticides are packaged in containers, pouches, sacks, and other containers that provide protection from climatic, mechanical, and biological influences.

Global Agricultural Packaging Market: Segmentation

The global agricultural packaging market is segregated on the basis of material, product, application, and barrier strength. The material has been classified into plastic, metal, paper & paperboards, composite materials, and others. Due to the growing demand for flexible packaging, which consumers prefer, plastic packaging is influencing the market growth. As stated by the Flexible Packaging Association, more than sixty percentile of North American consumers are willing to pay for benefits such as quality safety, supply chain efficiency, and shipping friendliness, among others. ? The product has been categorized into pouches, bags & sacks, drums, bottles & cans, and others. Agrochemical products in solid/dry formulations have been introduced by a lot of major players. The pouches & bags segment is expected to grow at a rapid rate over the forecast period as the usage of pouches and bags helps to keep agrochemicals secure during storage and handling operations. These are used to pack chemical pesticides, biologicals, and chemical fertilizers. The barrier strength is divided into low, medium, and high. By 2026, medium barrier intensity is projected to be a lucrative market segment as these containers have mid-level barrier strength and are reasonably priced.

Asia Pacific is projected to Dominate Global Agricultural Packaging Market Growth

North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa are the five regions that make up the global Agricultural Packaging industry.

The agricultural packaging market in Europe and North America is expected to expand linearly over the analysis period, as the market has reached saturation and is estimated to lose a significant amount of market share to the Asia Pacific region. Key players that are operating in existing agricultural packaging markets are focusing on Asia Pacific regional markets to expand economically by efficiently using the capital from India and Southeast Asian countries at a fair pace. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to be the most lucrative market for the growth of agricultural packaging owing to the rise in agricultural production and demand from several other end-use industries such as crops, fertilizers, and pesticides, etc. is expected to experience strong growth in the years to come. Latin America along with the Middle East Africa area is projected to offer a significant growth rate during the coming years as a result of the growing agricultural sector in Brazil and other African countries. Over the forecast period, the global agricultural packaging market is expected to grow at a healthy rate.

Browse the full "Agricultural Packaging Market by Material (Plastic, Metal, Paper & Paperboards, Composite Materials, and Others), By Product (Pouches, Bags & Sacks, Drums, Bottles & Cans, and Others), By Application (Chemical Pesticides, Chemical Fertilizers, and Biologicals), By Barrier Strength (Low, Medium, and High), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/agricultural-packaging-market .

The global agricultural packaging market is segmented as follows:

By Material:

Plastic

Metal

Paper & Paperboards

Composite Materials

Others

By Product:

Pouches

Bags & Sacks

Drums

Bottles & Cans

Others

By Application:

Chemical pesticides

Chemical fertilizers

Biologicals

By Barrier Strength:

Low

Medium

High

